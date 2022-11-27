Everything About Bob Iger & ‘Star Wars’

Bob Iger is back at Disney and while everyone is happy to have him over Bob Chapek, some might forget what the Disney CEO has done for Stat Wars — good and bad.

Iger has a long history with Lucasfilm as he was the one who broker the deal with George Lucas and persuaded him that Disney was the right company to sell Star Wars to. In the long run, Disney has done a lot with Star Wars, but they have failed to keep the trust of the fans.

With the Sequel Trilogy, fans aren’t ready to trust every project Disney as the company sometimes makes mistakes. With Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2018), Star Wars managed to divide the fandom in half and created a division that still brings the worst of Star Wars fans out while discussing their favorite moments from the franchise.

Now, Bob Iger isn’t responsible for everything, but it’s important to look over what Iger has been involved in as he will be be running Disney and in the end, making some important decision for Lucasfilm and the franchise.

The Deal with George Lucas

George Lucas was done with Star Wars. After the Prequel Trilogy brought a lot of hate to George Lucas, the famous director was tired of creating content for his audience. Having no faith in the franchise, Lucas was ready to sell Star Wars but wouldn’t let anyone have it.

Disney of course, wanted Star Wars. Bob Iger knew that with Marvel and Star Wars under their umbrella, they would have the most lucrative projects. At first, George Lucas was unsure because he wanted to sell the company but retain full creative control. Iger made it clear this wasn’t an option.

After leaving the deal twice, Lucas finally decided that it was best to serve as a consultant for Disney. Iger also got George Lucas’s scripts for a sequel trilogy to be considered, but not required to be used to create movies. After the deal was made, Iger turned his back, never included Lucas in any creative meeting, and left his scripts behind. Star Wars was forever changed, and George Lucas was betrayed.

Disney+’s Gambit For Star Wars

The Mandalorian was always destined to debut on Disney+, but not everything released was meant for the streaming platform. Series like Obi-Wan Kenobi was meant for theatrical release, but since Iger wanted no Star Wars movie to be made for a few years, the project was scrapped and remade into a six-episode series.

While fans got more screen time with Ewan McGregor, Lucasfilm originally planned to do a whole trilogy which is now something fans wish they could’ve got. With Disney+, Star Wars has created a new era away from the Sequel Trilogy, leaving fans with something new and exciting to watch.

This gambit, in the end, has been very successful, but some of the series planned for Disney+, like The Book of Boba Fett and Kenobi prove that series with a lesser budget won’t do well for the franchise.

Bob Iger is now back and has already pushed for more Star Wars movies to release sooner rather than later, as a new movie is reportedly set to release in a few years. The franchise’s future is uncertain as Disney decides how to move forward.