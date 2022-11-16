Cast Members Allowed to Add Props to Splash Mountain Ahead of Closure

We reported some strange googly-eyed rocks on Splash Mountain at Disneyland Park on Monday. Though no one knows for sure, it’s assumed that some Splash Mountain Cast Members added these rocks to the classic Disney Parks log flume ride:
today splash mountian had small animal figs and googly rocks from Disneyland
Splash Mountain will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in 2024. Though the ride is closing, many fans are disappointed with its current state and lack of maintenance on the attraction.
Disneyland Resort may not be updating the ride, but its Cast Members are! Reddit user u/SpookyDood93 shared a photo of some mushrooms on the ride, which were recently decorated with farm animal figurines and a wooden fence:
There’s a mushroom farm inside of Splash Mountain! from Disneyland
It’s unknown if Disneyland Resort approved these additions.
No closing date has been publicly announced for Splash Mountain in Frontierland in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort or Critter Country at Disneyland Resort. The Song of the South (1946) ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park recently removed the ride’s anthem, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from its music loop. From Disneyland:
Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure.
A Hare-Raising Adventure
Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare.
Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.”
Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!
You Will Get Wet!
This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked.
A Splash of HistoryMany of the critters in the cast originally made their Disneyland park debut at the classic show America Sings, where they performed patriotic melodies in Tomorrowland from 1974 to 1988.