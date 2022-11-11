‘Black Panther 2’ Might Be Banned From China Due to Five Seconds Of Controversy

A recent trend for the MCU is having their beloved projects banned from China, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) might join the roster.

Without Chadwick Boseman in the world anymore, fans were worried that the highly anticipated sequel wouldn’t be able to live up to expectations. Ryan Coogler faced an obstacle most directors never have to deal with. How do you continue a story without your main character?

Chadwick Boseman’s death was a shock and forced Marvel to rewrite the script in honor of the actor. Coogler did share that the movie already had strong themes of grief in the script, as Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa was originally going to focus on the aftermath of Thanos’s actions.

Black Panther 2 still had a lot of obstacles with COVID and injuries making the movie halt production a few times. Despite all of the barriers and challenges, the movie is finally out for fans to decide whether or not a story about Wakanda losing their king was worth the wait.

Several fans agree with the cast that the movie is a “heartfelt” tribute to Chadwick, as his presence is felt throughout the movie. Now, some fans in China probably won’t be able to see the movie as five seconds of the movie might get it banned.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, China is unlikely to release Black Panther 2 and even Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam (2022) due to the small representation of the LGBTQ+ community. These small moments will likely have China’s Censorship Community ban the two movies just like several other MCU movies.

Phase Four hasn’t had a lot of movies shown in China, such as Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Eternals (2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and probably Black Panther 2.

This isn’t a surprise, but Black Panther 2 was projected to do well at the box office, and losing China is a huge deal. The international box office is a huge part of how Disney makes their money back, so losing money for just a few seconds of controversial footage is quite costly.

Disney likes to take an assertive approach to keep inclusion and diversity in their movies which is why they usually refuse to alter any scenes for China and forfeit any profit on the movie. Fans in the country probably have no idea that the movie won’t release until it’s too late.

In the end, this could hurt Black Panther 2’s box office, but it will take time to see as people are just now going to the theaters to watch the movie.

More on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Here’s an official synopsis for the movie:

In Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Do you think Disney is making the right choice with Black Panther 2? Let us know what you think!