A major theme park and entertainment company has introduced nationwide changes to its security policies, worrying Guests.

While theme parks across the country are some of the most popular destinations for family vacations, there have been a series of violent acts taking place at Knott’s Berry Farm, Carowinds, Six Flags, and even Walt Disney World Resort. Among brawls, disruptive behavior, and gun threats, theme parks have faced the need to modify their security measures, introducing strict policies that have not always been well received by Guests.

The latest theme park company to take this course of action has been Six Flags, as the company recently announced a new set of enhanced public safety measures that will be in effect in all Six Flags theme parks nationwide. Some of these measures include a strict bag policy and x-ray screening of all bags.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas (@SF_FiestaTexas) was one of the theme parks in the company to share the announcement through their social media, as you can see below.

Attention Park Guests Six Flags has implemented enhanced public safety measures. Bags, including backpacks and purses, must be no larger than 12″x 12″ x 6″ to enter the park. Effective: October 7, 2022.

Per the Texas theme park’s website, the newly introduced policies read:

For the duration of Fright Fest, Six Flags has implemented enhanced public safety measures, including x-ray screening of all bags and limiting bag size. Bags, including backpacks and purses, must be no larger than 12″x 12″ x 6″ to enter the park. Exceptions will be made for bags carried for medical reasons and diaper bags that accompany infants and young children. Because Six Flags is a family Park, we expect Guests to behave appropriately. Violating our Park policies may be cause for ejection from the Park without refund. For more information, please review the Park policies below.

Other Six Flags locations have added a similarly worded announcement to the website of each theme park, including Six Flags Over Texas, Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, and Six Flags Great America in Illinois.

In addition to these new security measures, most Six Flags theme parks have supplementary policies regarding behavior and Park policies. Most of these additional policies are similarly worded and state that all Guests are expected to behave in a family-friendly manner, detailing that line jumping, profanity, and unruly behavior are offensive to Park Guests and may cause ejection without refund.

While Six Flags officials did not state the official reason for these new policies, the updates are most likely being introduced to keep the safety of all Guests and employees.

Earlier this year, we reported a shooting that injured multiple people at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois. You can read more about this story by clicking here.

Knott’s Berry Farm and Carowinds introduced a similar bag policy earlier this year in response to several violent altercations at both theme parks. Six Flags’ approach, however, is slightly more flexible as it allows exceptions for Guests who require medication to treat any medical condition and Guests visiting with infants and young children.

What do you think of these newly introduced security policies? Did Six Flags make the right decision? Let us know in the comments below!