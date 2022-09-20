Twitter Mobs Tim Allen Over Joe Biden Joke

From Buzz Lightyear to Santa Claus, Tim Allen has brought some of our favorite Disney characters to life. However, the star has been embroiled in numerous political controversies over the past few years.

Allen is unapologetically outspoken about his conservative political views and support for former President Donald Trump. Despite rumors that Allen was “canceled” after Chris Evans voiced the real-life inspiration for the Toy Story (1995) character in Pixar’s Lightyear (2022), Allen will return to Disney this December in The Santa Clauses, streaming only on Disney+.

This week, Allen stirred up a social media mob once again after making a joke about President Joe Biden:

Biden was on 60 minutes. I heard he asked how long the show was. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) September 19, 2022

Many immediately referenced Allen’s 1978 scandal – the star was found with more than a pound of cocaine in his luggage and avoided a decades-long prison sentence by turning in accomplices. @MimsyYamaguchi wrote:

Tim Allen was caught with 1.4 pounds of coke. I heard he asked how many people he had to snitch on to only serve 2 years in prison. Answer: Tim tattled on 20. — Mimsy🏴‍☠️ (@MimsyYamaguchi) September 20, 2022

Others took aim at Allen’s career prospects:

Tim Allen said he was famous. I heard everyone ask what decade that was. pic.twitter.com/3bAanycGva — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) September 20, 2022

Many called the actor irrelevant, with @PFleeceman arguing:

Tim Allen now is a full-on member of the mediocre, old, white, butthurt Trumper academy of motion pictures. — Pastor Rob Fleeceman (@PFleeceman) September 20, 2022

@TByrne75 referenced Allen’s roles as Buzz Lightyear, Tim Taylor on ABC’s Home Improvement, and Jason Nesmith in Galaxy Quest (1999):

I'm sure its coincidence that Tim Allen's three greatest roles are all arrogant blowhards that have little to no idea what's actually going on. https://t.co/T83T6rjzJQ — Tim Byrne (@TByrne75) September 20, 2022

Of course, some fans of Allen’s most recent work like Wild Hogs (2007), Last Man Standing, Assembly Required, and More Power enjoyed the Tweet and mocked others who were offended. @24_Mills45 said:

The radical left is attacking Tim Allen because he doesn't bend the knee before the woke — 45Animefan24 (@24_Mills45) September 20, 2022

You can watch Tim Allen as Scott Calvin in The Santa Clauses on Disney+ starting on November 16.

What do you think of Tim Allen’s Tweet?