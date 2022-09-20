Princess Tiana’s Boutique Is Open at Disneyland!

Splash Mountain will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort in 2024. But Disney Parks fans won’t have to wait two years to see Princess and the Frog (2009) at Disneyland Park!

A few weeks ago, we reported that a Princess Tiana-inspired boutique would open in New Orleans Square. We are happy to announce that Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets is now open as of September 20! Reporter Scott Gustin shared photos from the shop, inspired by Tiana’s mother, Eudora:

Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets is now open at Disneyland. The new shop is located in New Orleans Square and is inspired by Princess Tiana’s dressmaker mother Eudora.

Gustin also provided the official description of Princess Tiana’s store at the Disney Park:

“Following the phenomenal success of her restaurant, Princess Tiana partnered with her dressmaker mother Eudora to open this sublime little shop—a crown jewel of the Crescent City. Shop handsome home goods, stylish apparel, accessories and more at this beautiful bayou boutique.”

Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets features cookware, apparel, and other souvenirs inspired by Princess and the Frog (2009). It will accompany Tiana’s Palace, a new restaurant coming to Disneyland Park very soon.

As of right now, there is no plan to bring Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets or Tiana’s Palace to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort. However, given the upcoming Splash Mountain retheme, Disney Parks fans will likely see more of beloved Disney Princess Tiana very soon!

At D23 Expo, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure was revealed to tell an all-new story that takes place after the 2009 film, introduce 16 all-new characters, and feature the original voices of Tiana (Anika Noni-Rose), Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), Louis the Alligator (Michael Leon-Wooley), and Mama Odie (Jenifer Lewis).

Are you excited about Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets?