A massive project co-founded by George Lucas is coming soon to California, ensuring an out-of-this-world experience for all Guests.

George Lucas is perhaps one of the most influential people in the last century, creating the ever-expanding universe of the Star Wars franchise, taking viewers on daring adventures through the Indiana Jones franchise, and even creating a magical world with Willow. Amid Lucas’s long list of achievements, perhaps one of his most ambitious projects will soon come to California, and it promises to take Guests on an out-of-this-world experience.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is a $1B project co-founded by George Lucas and Mellody Hobson and led by director and CEO Sandra Jackson-Dumont. The Lucas Museum was designed by renowned architect Ma Yansong of MAD Architects with Stantec as executive architect. The museum’s 300,000-square-foot building will be embraced by an 11-acre campus that will be home to a vast new green space designed by Studio-MLA.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will feature expansive galleries, two state-of-the-art theaters, and dedicated spaces for learning and engagement, dining, retail, and events.

Per the Lucas Museum’s website: