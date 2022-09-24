A massive project co-founded by George Lucas is coming soon to California, ensuring an out-of-this-world experience for all Guests.
George Lucas is perhaps one of the most influential people in the last century, creating the ever-expanding universe of the Star Wars franchise, taking viewers on daring adventures through the Indiana Jones franchise, and even creating a magical world with Willow. Amid Lucas’s long list of achievements, perhaps one of his most ambitious projects will soon come to California, and it promises to take Guests on an out-of-this-world experience.
Related: The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda Arriving to ‘Star Wars’: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney Parks Soon!
The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is a $1B project co-founded by George Lucas and Mellody Hobson and led by director and CEO Sandra Jackson-Dumont. The Lucas Museum was designed by renowned architect Ma Yansong of MAD Architects with Stantec as executive architect. The museum’s 300,000-square-foot building will be embraced by an 11-acre campus that will be home to a vast new green space designed by Studio-MLA.
The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will feature expansive galleries, two state-of-the-art theaters, and dedicated spaces for learning and engagement, dining, retail, and events.
Related: Has Disney Forgotten About ‘Star Wars’: Galaxy’s Edge?
Per the Lucas Museum’s website:
As the first museum to focus exclusively on storytelling through images, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art™ believes that visual storytelling can connect us and help shape a more just society. With a growing collection that encompasses artworks from across cultures, places, times, and mediums, including paintings, sculptures, murals, photography, comic art, book and magazine illustrations, and the arts of filmmaking, the Lucas Museum will explore narrative art’s potential to prompt questions, invite opinions, inspire community, and move people to think about the impact of images on our world.
While this ambitious project is not the traditional Star Wars-inspired announcement most fans look forward to, the development of the Lucas Museum — which was conceived thanks to the passion for collecting art that co-founders George Lucas and Mellody Hobson share — will surely provide an innovative and immersive way to experience the art of visual storytelling through innovative design and interdisciplinary connections.
The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, California, is scheduled to open its gates to the general public in 2025,
Are you excited about this ambitious project co-founded by George Lucas opening soon in California? Let us know in the comments below!