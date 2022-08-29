Megan Thee Stallion Is Officially Cast In the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The iconic WAP rapper is now canon in the MCU.

The rumors were true — Megan Thee Stallion has just been announced to join the cast of a Marvel Studios project in an undisclosed role — and is now officially going to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe undergoes changes and tries to figure out how to move on from older names and properties into brand-new Phase Five and Phase Six, we’re seeing Marvel Studios get more experimental in their approaches — and casting.

It’s been revealed that the “Savage” rapper, in an interview with The Cut, is officially a part of the ongoing MCU series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022).

The Cut, while describing Megan Thee Stallion’s respect for Hollywood legends like Queen Latifah and Ice Cube, dropped the bomb that:

For now, she has been cast in Marvel’s She-Hulk and A24’s musical comedy Fucking Identical Twins.

Actor J. Alphonse Nicholson who plays Lil Murda on Starz’ drama series P-Valley (2020) opposite Megan Thee Stallion, heaped praise on the rapper and actress, also mentioning her “whooping ass and fighting on some Marvel stuff”:

You could see her in a period piece, whether she’s playing someone in the 1960s trying to come up and make it, or whether she’s in a futuresque sci-fi film and she’s out here whooping ass and fighting on some Marvel stuff. I think she could bring it all to the table just because she has that glow.

It’s definitely interesting to contemplate what role Megan Thee Stallion would be playing exactly.

Rumors previously circulated that she might be playing a “fictionalized” version of herself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Considering She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s current antagonist is slated to be Jameela Jamil’s superpowered social media influencer, Titania, it’s not too far of a stretch to imagine an MCU-ified, exaggerated version of Megan Thee Stallion as part of, say, Titania’s “Squad” (think Taylor Swift’s star-studded “squad” of models, influencers and Hollywood stars).

We’ll just have to stay tuned to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law over on Disney+ to find out more.

Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe saw a dramatic ending in Phase Three’s Avengers: Endgame (2019) directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, saying goodbye to Marvel heavyweights Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America.

August 18, 2022 was the much-anticipated release date of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, written and created by Jessica Gao and directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia. She-Hulk stars Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Tatiana Maslany as lawyer (defense attorney) Jennifer Walters who gets turned into She-Hulk after an unprecedented accident involving her cousin Bruce Banner/the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), now known as “Smart Hulk”. She-Hulk could set the stage for new MCU endeavors like “World War Hulk” and Phase Five and Six’s “Secret Wars” storyline.

The comedy-driven lawyer show also features returning Marvel Studios characters such as Wong (Benedict Wong) and Emil Blonsky/the Abomination (Tim Roth) and in a surprising cameo role, Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox).

On Jennifer Walters’ side are Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) and Mallory Brook (Renée Elise Goldsberry), while social media influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) will likely pose some sort of challenge for the newly-turned superhero.