Guests Stranded at Top of Splash Mountain Drop Before Evacuating Backstage

The last Disney Parks Guests are experiencing Splash Mountain before it closes and rethemes to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, inspired by Princess and the Frog (2009), in 2024. According to many Guests, the ride is experiencing issues with animatronics, water features, and other mechanics ahead of its imminent closure.

Ride breakdowns are typical at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure – it’s bound to happen when thousands of Guests are boarding each ride every day. Typically though, issues are resolved within minutes. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for u/wallerc15, who shared their Splash Mountain experience on Reddit.

“I was at the top of the hill and Splash Mountain broke,” the Guest explained. “It was not fun sitting at the top for at least 20 minutes before a cast member rescued us. I know it is old, but it still sucked.”

Many Disneyland Resort fans shared stories of getting evacuated from Splash Mountain, with u/danzingdede saying it was their “favorite moment” from their trip. u/tikix5_ruminator argued that getting to see backstage was worth the 20-minute delay.

The original Guest said it was nice to have a “different perspective” on an evacuation from fans for whom that situation would be a dream!

More on Splash Mountain

No closing date has been publicly announced for Splash Mountain in Frontierland at Walt Disney World Resort or Critter Country at Disneyland Resort. The Song of the South (1946) ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park recently removed the ride’s anthem, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from its music loop. From Disneyland:

Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure. A Hare-Raising Adventure Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.” Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown! You Will Get Wet! This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked.

A Splash of History

Many of the critters in the cast originally made their Disneyland park debut at the classic show America Sings, where they performed patriotic melodies in Tomorrowland from 1974 to 1988.