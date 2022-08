Splash Mountain opened in Frontierland in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in 1992. It’s one of the best ways to cool off on a hot day at the Disney Parks!

According to one former Disney Cast Member, some Guests become too comfortable cooling off on Splash Mountain. @sthooch on TikTok tells stories about his time working at Walt Disney World Resort:

The former Cast Member explains that he was working in Splash Mountain’s tower, which involves watching cameras placed throughout the attraction and emergency-stopping the ride if necessary. He noticed a tour group board the attraction and said that he always watched tour groups more carefully.

“It’s good to keep an eye on big groups in the Mountain because, for some reason, when people get in larger groups, they feel they can get away with more stuff,” the former Cast Member explains. “I’m not sure why that is, but you see a lot of reaching over and splashing each other and things like that, which are incredibly not safe because if your hand were to get caught between the side of the flume and the log, you will no longer have a hand.”

On this particular day, the Cast Member says he didn’t notice anyone in the group splashing each other. When they reached the Laughing Place, right before the logs climb to Splash Mountain’s iconic drop, he saw a Guest suddenly stick their hand out of the ride vehicle.

“They have something white, big and white, in their hand, and they reach over, and it’s a water bottle. And they quickly scoop up water and begin drinking it,” the Cast Member says, shocked. “Do you have any idea what’s in that water? Coffee? Spit? Hydraulic fluid? Possibly bird poop? Most likely bird poop.”

He explains that while Splash Mountain water is chemically treated so that it’s safe to splash Guests onboard the ride, it’s not safe to drink. At that point, he decided not to stop the ride because the Guest already had their hand back in the vehicle. Instead, the former Cast Member announced, “please keep your hands inside the log at all times.”

“They had a nice little snack or a nice drink I call the Splash Cocktail,” the former Cast Member joked. But he warns other Guests not to follow suit: “It’s gross. It’s nasty. It’s not fun. It’s not funny.”

More on Splash Mountain

Find the Song of the South (1946) inspired log flume ride at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort, and Tokyo Disneyland. In 2024, Splash Mountain at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, inspired by Princess and the Frog (2009)! From Disney:

Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure. A Hare-Raising Ride Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.” Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch! You Will Get Wet This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked. For Guests looking to ensure their personal items remain dry, lockers are available to rent near the Main Entrance.

What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen at a Disney Park?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Cast Member experience. No two experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.