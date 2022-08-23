Fans Call Out Marvel’s Loose Ends In “Worst Storylines” List

A recent Reddit thread revealed some of the “Worst Marvel Cinematic Universe Storylines” and the list is long for these fans. User @[deleted] posed the question on social media last week and already the responses have reached jusy shy of 2 thousand commenters.

Here are some of the frequently mentioned Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) storylines that fans are taking issue with.

What is the worst MCU storyline in your opinion? For me it’s the whole “hulk won’t come out” thing.

The original poster was unimpressed by the “the whole ‘Hulk won’t come out’ thing,” which of course refers to Mark Ruffalo’s angry green Hulk refusing to take over his Doctor Bruce Banner persona despite Banner’s pleas in the MCU film Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

A commenter piled on to the Hulk’s missed opportunities by adding the anticlimatic romance between Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff and Bruce Banner to the list, referring to the tension between the Black Widow and the Hulk that was regularly teased and built over the course of multiple films without ever resulting in any sort of “payoff.”

Yet another failed Marvel Cinematic Universe storyline in the fan’s opinion is that of “Smart Hulk,” seen in Avengers: Endgame (2019), where Doctor Bruce Banner is able to channel the best of both personas and present himself as a giant green brainiac, sans the anger.

Though the Smart Hulk character does appear several times in the Marvel Comics themselves, many fans felt the character arc took the Hulk too far away from his beginnings, agreeing with Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in that they’re “huge” fans of the way Doctor Banner “loses control and turns into an enormous green rage monster.”

For another fan, The Eternals (2021) contained some of the worst MCU storylines to date, sharing that the film consisted of too many convoluted characters for a film of its length.”That movie needed to be either a series of movies or a Disney+ show,” user ADHDefy shared. “All of their plots were rushed to the point that they had such little impact.”

Another commenter took issue with what they felt was “Wanda’s complete character assassination in (Doctor Strange in the) Multiverse of Madness,” claiming that the 2022 film portrayed a Wanda who was phenominally executed by Elizabeth Olsen, but abysmally written by the MCU.

