Most Secluded Places To Propose at Disney in 2022

Be it in person, on social media, or in photos; most Walt Disney World Guests have witnessed a marriage proposal in the Parks at one time or another.

From in front of Cinderella Castle to outside of The Haunted Mansion and beyond, the Parks provide countless breathtaking backdrops for some of life’s biggest moments.

Proposal location possibilities are endless albeit at times extremely visible, which might not always be a desired experience for those made uncomfortable by attention.

This is the case for one Reddit user, who polled the internet in search of the best secluded spot to pop the question to his parter. With 65 responses to date, the following were listed as some of the top ideas for a parks proposal without the publicity:

Animal Kingdom Lodge

Make a reservation to Boma or Victoria Falls Lounge before sneaking off to the small animal trek located behind Jambo House.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Take an evening walk on the beach in search of an empty spot before proposing under the fireworks.

Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover

Hitch a ride on the secluded attraction that suspends Guests over the crowds for increased privacy and a birds eye view of Magic Kingdom.

California Grill

A dining reservation here gives Guests access to Contemporary’s rooftop firework viewing area.

Hall of Presidents

This attraction usually sees less traffic, and according to one user, would be a great way to “make history.”

Fireworks Cruise

These private watercraft seat just 10 people, and allow Guests to view Disney Enchantment or Harmonious right from the water.

EPCOT

The bridge between France and the United Kingdom makes for less people and great views, as one user remembered from their own intimate proposal.

Disney Skyliner

The aeriel gondolas are not always shared, giving riders a chance for some alone time at the resort.

Liberty Square

One user recommended the gazebo behind Liberty Square, normally used for character meet and greets.

Back at the Resort

The Resorts are just as meticulously detailed and maintained as the parks, with several private spots to drop down on one knee.

Swiss Family Treehouse

The 6-story-high 6-story-high summit of the Magic Kingdom attraction boasts uninterupted views of Adventureland.

The Wishing Well

The Cinderella Wishing Well is located in a secluded alcove on a pathway beside the iconic Cinderella Castle.

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Guests don’t need a room reservation to enjoy a private horse drawn excursion along the Sassagoula River.

Above are just some of the options pitched in the ongoing thread of commenters rallying behind the original poster in preparation for their fall proposal.

Can you think of a secluded area in the Disney parks to add to the list? Drop your suggestion in the comments below!