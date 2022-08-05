Disney Cast Member Begs Guests to Be Kind and Patient

Cast Members make the magic happen at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort. From custodial to concierge, thousands of Cast Members bring the Disney Parks and Resorts to life!

However, as anyone who has worked in customer service knows, frontline Disney Cast Members sometimes get blamed for things out of their control, like ride breakdowns. Maintenance issues have been a significant issue at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure since the Disney Parks reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily due to staffing shortages.

On Wednesday, a frustrated Cast Member took to Reddit after dozens of Disney Park rides went down at Disneyland Resort. u/YearIllustrious5704 wrote, “PSA: Please be kind to Cast Members.”

“I love my job. I work with truly great people and I make magic for a living, what more could I ask for,” the Cast Member noted. “With that being said, there is always something difficult with jobs and that for me is rude and disrespectful Guests.”

The Cast Member said many Disney attractions went down that day, which made Lightning Lane and Genie+, a paid skip-the-line service, more challenging. But they wanted to share the experience from a Cast Member’s perspective.

Cast Members know Guests are frustrated that Lightning Lane makes standby wait times so much longer:

“We know the ratio of standby to LL isn’t ideal and we know standby will have huge wait times because of it. Unfortunately, there is nothing as attraction CMs can do about it. We are just told what we have to do and follow it. Please please please dont be rude and yell at us for only sending a few people from standby and a lot from LL. We get that it that it isnt ideal, however that’s what we are told to do and can’t change anything about it. As attractions CMs, we also can’t really do much to help you out. The best way to help you is by sending you over to guest relations, which are the ones that CAN help you.”

Regarding ride breakdowns, the Cast Member said that half the time, they’re caused by a maintenance issue, and the other half of the time, they’re caused by a Guest-related issue. They emphasized that Cast Members have no control over when rides go down or when they’ll be back up:

“Once again, please don’t be disrespectful in these situations. Our cast is just as frustrated as you guys are. And unfortunately, us attractions CMs also can’t really do anything about it. We understand how you are feeling but we cant do anything about it other than send u over to guest relations that once again can try do something about it. And a lot of the time, they also can’t do a lot about it because well rides can and will break down.”

“All in all, please just respect the CMs,” the Cast Member wrote. “…We don’t like it when things aren’t working either. And we very much appreciate your patience and understanding when things don’t go to plan.”

The Cast Member ended on a positive note:

“And to the guests who are patient and are super kind with us, we very much appreciate you. And to me personally, you guys are the reason why i love working here.”

The post received hundreds of upvotes and even a few Reddit awards, a paid token of appreciation on the social media site. The most popular response, from u/Datmnmlife, read:

“The Cast Members create the magic. Thank you for what you do and I’m sorry that there are people who take out their frustrations on you.”

We highly recommend being kind and respectful to Disney Cast Members; they’re there to help your family have the best vacation possible.