Chris Evans Responds to Discussion of Cap’s Sex Life in ‘She-Hulk’

As parents admonish Disney+ for adding shows with explicit sexual content and intense violence, like Daredevil, The Punisher, and The Defenders, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has released what Entertainment Weekly called “Marvel’s Horniest Show Yet.”

In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Tatiana Maslany plays a busy attorney, Jennifer Walters, with a super-strong alter-ego, She-Hulk. Benedict Wong is confirmed to reprise his role as Wong, who most recently appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). It’s unknown what role Wong will play in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Benedict Wong and Tim Roth briefly appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), so Wong and Abomination will likely meet again in the new Disney+ series.

The series also features Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Jameela Jamil as the villainous Titania, Tim Roth as Abomination, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Amelia, and Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki.

In the show’s first episode, which premiered on Thursday, Walters trains with her cousin, Bruce Banner, as she learns to accept her new role as a Hulk. While training, Walters talks about some of the other Avengers, like Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America, formerly played by Chris Evans and now by Anthony Mackie.

Walters and Banner reference a joke from Avengers: Endgame (2019) in which Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) says Captain America’s butt is “America’s *ss.” They also joke about Captain America/Steve Rogers being a virgin since he’s originally from the 1940s, and having sex before marriage was more taboo then.

In the episode’s post-credits scene, a drunken Banner reveals to Walters that Rogers did have sex with a woman and wasn’t a virgin. The scene ends as Walters shouts, “Captain America f**ks!”

Evans responded to this scene on Twitter today, simply writing:

😂😂😂🤐

Ruffalo replied to Evans, apologizing for revealing Roger’s secret:

Sorry bro. It was under extreme duress.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is one of the first Marvel projects to address sex head-on. Iron Man (2008) and Eternals (2019) both had minor sex references, but the newest Disney+ series is purported to be “very sex positive” and full of “cool feminist commentary.”

