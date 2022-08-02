Disney World Ride Shuts Down After Guest Passes Out, Needs Ambulance

Florida summers are brutal, especially when walking miles a day on the hot concrete at Walt Disney World Resort. After all, the Disney Parks were built on thousands of acres of humid swampland!

Even for locals used to the heat, it’s easy to get dehydrated or experience heat stroke while at Disney Springs or any of the four Walt Disney World Theme Parks – EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Last week, the heat became too much for one Guest. Reddit user u/Arctic-Fox-410 shared that they passed out boarding Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom:

Well the heat is BAD right now. I was that person that passed out getting on Big Thunder Mountain yesterday. They had to call the paramedics and I was the reason half of the ride got shut down for like 30 minutes. Oops!

Thankfully, the Guest is recovering well. They moved from Texas to Florida a year ago and said they still weren’t quite ready for Florida summers:

This is our first summer going to the parks in this heat and it is awful. We moved from TX which is just as hot or even hotter, but it is a totally different game here with the humidity and the crowds at the parks.

More on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

