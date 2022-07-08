New Stage Show Coming to Disney Parks This Summer

As fans eagerly await the return of the Disney Channel’s ZOMBIES franchise, Disney Parks will celebrate the release of ZOMBIES 3 (2022) with a brand-new stage show taking over Disney Springs and the Downtown Disney District.

The ZOMBIES franchise began in 2018 with ZOMBIES, before being followed two years later with ZOMBIES 2 (2020). Set in the fictional town of Seabrook, the musical series is led by Milo Manheim (Zed) and Meg Donnelly (Addison) and finds the pair — one a zombie football player and one a human cheerleader — trying to coexist.

With a dedicated following, the ZOMBIES franchise is gearing up to release the third installment in the musical film series and Disney Parks has the perfect launch party!

Disney Parks Blog shared the news:

ZOM-BEATZ BASH is a dance filled event featuring music from some favorite Disney Channel films: “ZOMBIES,” and “ZOMBIES 2.” We’re so excited that we’ll also get to celebrate the newest addition to the series: “ZOMBIES 3” which premieres July 15th on Disney+ and August 12th on Disney Channel! ZOM-BEATZ BASH is a 20-minute stage show event for guests of all ages to enjoy. Try out some zombie dance moves, sing-along to favorite songs or snap a pic with a “ZOMBIES 3” inspired photo wall during the DJ-hosted event. Come in costume and BAMM to the music!

The ZOM-BEATZ BASH is coming to both Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort and the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort.

ZOM-BEATZ BASH will take place at the Downtown Disney LIVE! stage at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Anaheim, California on July 29 – 31 and evenings at the Disney Springs AdventHealth Waterside Stage in Florida on August 5 – 14. Join us for ZOM-BEATZ fun at either party, and tune-in to the all new “ZOMBIES 3” premiering first on Disney+ and then on Disney Channel. See you on the dance floor!

Fans of the Disney Channel franchise should head to these Resorts in order to celebrate the release of ZOMBIES 3 on Disney+.

Entertainment offerings have been returning to both the United States Disney Parks over the last few months. Fan-favorites like the Main Street Electrical Parade featuring new characters such as Mirabel from Disney’s Encanto (2021) returned to Disneyland Park at Anaheim’s Disneyland Resort, as did Fantasmic! on May 28, 2022.

While Fantasmic! has not yet returned to Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios Theme Park, Disney has promised a 2022 launch of the beloved nighttime show.

ZOM-BEATZ may be opening during the summer months to sit in line with the movie’s release on Disney+ and Disney Channel, but for fans looking to enjoy spooky offerings in the Halloween season, Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort commences September 2, 2022, and Oogie Boogie Bash — A Disneyland Halloween Party returns for a third year on September 6, 2022. Note that Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure Park is currently sold out.

Will you be attending ZOM-BEATZ at Disney Springs or Downtown Disney this summer? Let us know in the comments down below!