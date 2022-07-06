Destruction of Universal Studios Building Continues After Closing

After Universal announced the closure of a fan-favorite eatery, the destruction of the building is progressing.

Just a few weeks ago, Universal Orlando officially closed its beloved quick-service restaurant, Universal Studios Classic Monsters Cafe following a temporary closure during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Universal revealed that the space once used by the eatery would soon be home to an all-new dining experience, rumored to be themed after Despicable Me‘s (2010) Minions. And after the success of Universals Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022), this is very likely.

This didn’t stop fans from mourning the closure of a classic Universal experience. Fans across the board expressed how sad they were to see this restaurant go, especially considering it may be taken over by the Minions, a property that not everyone may be in love with.

Now, Universal is slowly tearing the old building apart as seen in the post shared below from bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct):

Most awnings removed from former Classic Monsters Cafe in Universal Studios Florida. Second photo Jun 9.

— bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 5, 2022

The Classic Monsters Cafe has unfortunately joined the likes of iconic closed Universal rides, attractions and experiences like Back to the Future: The Ride, Twister: Ride It Out, Earthquake, the legendary JAWS ride, Kongfrontation, and most recently, Shrek 4-D, a “cult-classic” in the Universal Studios fandom.

While it may be a sad day for fans of the old eatery, there is in fact a silver lining. Universal is rumored to be developing an entire Classic Monsters Land at Epic Universe, the massive theme park set to open in 2025, and there will undoubtedly be exciting and interactive dining experiences in this land when it opens

