Social Distancing Measures Are Returning to One Disney Park

A few Guests recently spotted some signs indicating social distancing is returning to a certain Disney Park.

Social distancing measures were all but completely dropped at Disneyland in Southern California as well as Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World over the last year or so. Originally, Guests would find queues marked with tape, roped-off areas, and rides with less capacity so Guests would feel and be safer.

Now, most of the American Disney Parks look very similar to how they normally would operate. This is not so much the case at the international Disney Parks and Resorts, however, with several of them closing completely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Disneyland Paris had its fair share of COVID-19 rules, regulations, and registrations but for the most part, was on the path to returning to normal.

Now as shown by Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp) on Twitter, social distancing signs and measures are starting to make their way into the Disneyland Resort in Paris. See the tweet below:

Distancing measures are appearing again at @DisneylandParis! (Translated)

Des mesures de distanciation font de nouveau leur apparition à @DisneylandParis ! ↔️ pic.twitter.com/7OwXvOKJHP — Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp) July 5, 2022

We are unsure why exactly this sign made a return at the Resort or what Disney plans on doing in terms of COVID-19 safety protocols in the future.

This new signage comes just before the Resort opens its version of Avengers Campus. When visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests will be able to join forces with their favorite superheroes and help them in missions to protect the Earth.

The land will be home to two attractions, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide. Guests can also shop for all their superhero needs at the different stores and enjoy an Avenger-worthy meal at PYM Kitchen, Stark Factory, and the food trucks around the Campus

Will you be visiting Disneyland Paris anytime soon?