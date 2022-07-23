Over 30% of Orlando Airport Flights Canceled, Among Worst In the World

As travel has resumed following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout 2020 and 2021, vacationers have been eager to return to Walt Disney World Resort and other destinations around the United States.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) has faced a particularly high volume of travelers due to the popularity of Central Florida’s theme parks — including Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld — and the region’s proximity to beaches like Cocoa Beach and Port Canaveral’s cruise ships.

Unfortunately, however, as travel has picked up, an increasing number of flights have been canceled, sometimes leaving thousands of travelers stranded at MCO with no immediate way to get home.

Now, a new CNN report has shared that over 30% of all Orlando International Airport flights have been canceled from May 26 – July 19, 2022. This makes the airport the tenth worst in the world — and the only airport on the top ten list in the United States — in regard to flight cancelations during that period of time.

The full list is:

1. Toronto Pearson International Airport (Canada): 52.5%

2. Frankfurt Airport (Germany): 45.4%

3. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (France): 43.2%

4. Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (Netherlands): 41.5%

5. London Gatwick Airport (United Kingdom): 41.1%

6. Heathrow Airport (United Kingdom): 40.5%

7. Munich Airport (Germany): 40.4%

8. Athens International Airport (Greece): 37.9%

9. Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport (Australia): 34.2%

10. Orlando International Airport (United States): 33.4%

CNN shared insight from United States Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who indicated that the federal government is seeing some improvements in airline delays and cancelations, but that they still expect domestic carriers to do better:

"Look, we are counting on airlines to deliver for passengers and to be able to service the tickets that they sell," Buttigieg said.

MCO is soon set to receive a major upgrade with its Terminal C project.

Orlando reporter Greg Angel recently shared a first look at the terminal, which is nearing completion. Angel specifically shared details about a baggage system upgrade that will make things easier for all vacationers, including Disney World Guests who make their way through the new terminal.

A big push at MCO is the new luggage system – of which MCO is among the first to have. MCO touts international passengers will see sunshine and have their bags even before going through Customs. pic.twitter.com/P9Gh3UPZDU — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) April 11, 2022

The journalist shared a photo of a press release [above] that reads:

Orlando International Airport’s South Terminal Complex (STC) creates an unforgettable travel experience. Through a combination of passenger-centered designs and state-of-the-art technology systems and enhancements, the STC is built to improve efficiency, uphold passenger safety, and excite the imagination. The first LEED*v4 airport campus, the complex will make MCO — already a world-class, global gateway to the most-visited destination in the U.S. — also one of the most innovative airports in the nation. The new terminal features dozens of technology systems that both support the building and its functionality, while expediting the passenger process.

What do you think about the number of canceled flights at MCO this summer?

What do you think about the number of canceled flights at MCO this summer?