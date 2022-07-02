Guest Loses Precious Item During Disney World Trip

When visiting Walt Disney World, Guests can take home many precious memories and souvenirs for themselves, their friends, and their family. Whether it be the perfect photo in front of the Cinderella Castle, the autograph of their favorite character, the newest Spirit Jersey, a lovely pair of ears, and so much more, Guests will always leave Disney World with magic in their hearts, and something to show off when they arrive back home.

However, when visiting the Magic Kingdom, it is possible for the opposite to happen, as Guests losing their prized possessions is an unfortunately common scenario.

Recently, u/_partiallystars_ took to Reddit to share her experience of losing a precious item on her last Disney World trip. She commented how she accidentally left her phone in one of the Skyliner gondolas taking her to Disney’s Hollywood Studios but didn’t realize she had done so until about ten seconds after entering the Park. By then, her original gondola was gone, and she had to get on another one, praying to find her phone back in her hotel room. “Let me tell you, it was one of the most stressful experiences of my life.,” she adds.

Unfortunately, the phone wasn’t in the room, and the original poster commented that, after a panic-induced cry, she eventually managed to walk to her Resort’s front desk and ask if the Cast Members had seen her phone. She said that Cast Members were “super kind” and helped her calm down by asking her what her phone looked like. It turns out that a Cast Member on the Skyliner noticed this Guest’s phone right away and, since she left it unlocked, could contact her family and ask them where she was staying, sending the phone to the Resort for the Guest to find it.

u/_partiallystars_ recounts she was able to lose her phone and get it back in about 35 minutes and adds that the moral of this story is that Disney World Resorts are the best place to lose something.

Fellow Redditors quickly shared their own magical experiences with Disney World’s Lost and Found services, commenting how they got backpacks full of souvenirs, clothes and accessories, and even a very special magic band thanks to the fantastic Cast Members working both at Lost and Found and around the Parks and Resorts.

Walt Disney World Resort and Disney Parks worldwide are committed to making every Guest’s visit magical. That is why the Parks have several safety and security policies, as well as an efficient Lost and Found department to help Guests when they lose an item during their visit.

The official Walt Disney World website states the following regarding this service:

Fill out an online form and we’ll help you track down your misplaced item. Did you lose an item during your visit to a Walt Disney World theme park, water park, Disney Springs, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Disney Resort hotel or while using our Walt Disney World Resort transportation—including buses, monorails, watercraft and Disney Skyliner gondolas? Walt Disney World Resort uses Chargerback to help track lost and found items. Here’s how: Answer a short series of questions about your missing property and we’ll help you locate it. Check your email for a notification with your Lost Item claim number. Our team will continue to look for your item and provide an update via email within 48 hours. We recognize that your item is important to you and will reach out if we believe we have found it—or need more information.

The Disney World Lost and Found department has 30 offices around the Parks and Resorts. You can see where these offices are located down below, and click here to find the one nearest to you should you ever need to visit one.