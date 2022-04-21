Disney Family Goes To Desperate Measures To Replace Lost Toy

A trip to Walt Disney World Resort can be one of the most magical experiences ever.

However, there are certain real-world problems that can still occur when visiting the Disney Parks, no matter how immersed in the magic you are.

When a family visits a Disney Park, they can attempt to be prepared for anything and everything that a child might need. However, no amount of planning can prepare a family for when a child loses a beloved toy.

TikTok user @happilyevansafterall recently shared a video where this problem can be felt in a real way by any parent.

As you can see in the video, her child lost their lovey– an object that a child bonds with and provides comfort and security– while in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. As a result, the child refused to take a nap.

The family ordered a new one that was shipped by Amazon for next-day delivery. She had an Uber driver pick up the package from the house they were renting and drive it to Disney’s Hollywood Studios– where the family was for the next day of Disney adventures– where she was able to pick it up. Hopefully, this proved to be the assistance and help the family needed to have a magical rest of their vacation!

Have you ever had to do something similar on a trip to Disney World? Let us know in the comments!

