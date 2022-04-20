Disney Guest Allegedly Dress Coded By Cast Member For Inappropriate Shirt

A recent trip to Walt Disney World Resort did not go as planned for one Disney Park Guest.

Disney World is home to four world-class theme parks in Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT that provide countless memories and magic for millions of Guests each and every year.

However, one Disney Guest’s recent experience wasn’t quite as magical as one might expect.

TikTok user @livelaughlovelibby shared a video saying that they were “dress coded” by a Disney Cast Member halfway through the day.

it was halfway through the day and she was the only worker who said anything 😅

The user says that their party had already been allowed inside the Disney Park and that the Disney Cast Member who addressed her outfit was “rude.” This incident happened more than halfway through their day. The video, posted just days ago, already has more than 653,000 views and 57,000 likes.

This isn’t the first Disney Park Guest to go viral after being dress coded at Disney.

More on the official rules for Disney Park Guests below:

The parks are a casual, family-oriented environment. We suggest you dress comfortably, wear good walking shoes and check the local weather report before you leave for the parks. Review our Pre-Arrival Tips to make sure you come prepared for a fun-filled trip! Ensuring that the parks are family friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense. Inappropriate Attire Attire that is not appropriate for the theme parks (and which may result in refusal of admittance or ejection) includes but is not limited to: Costumes may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older Masks may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older (unless they are for medical purposes) Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics Excessively torn clothing or loose fitting clothing which may drag on the ground and create a potential trip hazard Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment Clothing with multiple layers are subject to search upon entry Visible tattoos that could be considered inappropriate, such as those containing objectionable language or designs

