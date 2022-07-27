“Happily Ever After” Singer Asks Disney World to Revive Firework Show

Happily Ever After replaced Wishes as Magic Kingdom’s official Cinderella Castle firework show in 2017. It quickly became a fan favorite but was retired in September 2021 and replaced with Disney Enchantment.

When Happily Ever After was first announced, fans were devastated. Wishes: A Magical Gathering of Disney Dreams was a Walt Disney World Resort staple from 2003 to 2017, and fans were uncertain whether Happily Ever After could compete. Fortunately, Magic Kingdom Guests were overall delighted with the new show.

Some Walt Disney World fans were hopeful that Enchantment would have a similarly positive reception, but unfortunately, it disappointed thousands of Guests. A few fans even started a petition to bring back Happily Ever After.

This week, Jordan Fisher, who co-song the song “Happily Ever After” with Angie Keilhauer for the Magic Kingdom nighttime spectacular, asked, “Is Happily Ever After going to come back?” in a video reposted by @waltdisneyworldparks on TikTok:

Fisher is vocal about his love for Happily Ever After. At a Cast Member Celebration event in 2021, Jordan Fisher surprised hard-working Cast Members to introduce a preview of the now-defunct Magic Kingdom firework show.

When the show retired in 2021, Fisher shared this touching message on Instagram:

To Our Happy Place… On the final night of our show I’m reminded of all the memories and magic you’ve given us. Thank you for letting Happily Ever After (and even little old me) be a small part of yours. 💜🎆

Jordan Fisher is best known for his roles on Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie (2015-2017) and ABC’s The Secret Life of an American Teenager (2008-2013). He also starred in Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018), To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020), and Pixar’s Turning Red (2022).

“Happily Ever After” is hardly Fisher’s first foray into music. On Broadway, he starred as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in Hamilton from 2016 to 2017 and the lead role of Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen in 2020.

Would you like to see Happily Ever After return to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments.