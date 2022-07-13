Guests Pack Into Disney Park, Capacity Likely to Be Reached

Yesterday, Inside the Magic reported that Disneyland Paris hit capacity and had to turn Guests away at the gate. And it looks as though that may happen again today as morning crowds are rushing into the theme park.

At Disneyland Paris, there are a lot of new and exciting experiences Guests can experience at both Walt Disney Studios and Disneyland Park — including the current 30th anniversary, which began on March 6, 2022 and allows Guests to “dream bigger, laugh louder and smile wider than ever before” as they immerse themselves into a spectacular and “one-of-a-kind 30th anniversary wonderland.”

Guests can also experience iconic attractions such as Tower of Terror and Crush’s Coaster. Guests were so eager to ride Crush’s Coaster this morning that the early AM crowds were insane.

Twitter user PixieDust was visiting Disneyland Paris this morning and took a video of the crowds in line for Crush’s Coaster, writing:

🐢 🎢 Morning rush for Crush’s Coaster at Walt Disney Studios Park. #DisneylandParis

🐢 🎢 Morning rush for Crush’s Coaster at Walt Disney Studios Park. #DisneylandParis pic.twitter.com/8xUcFHMlDH — PixieDust (@Pixiedust_be) July 13, 2022

We want to note that if you want to experience everything Disneyland Paris is offering, you must need both a Park ticket and a Park reservation to enter.

Similar to both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris is currently operating on a reservation system so that they can track the Park’s capacity.

If you plan on visiting one of these theme Parks, Guests need both a valid Park ticket as well as a Park reservation. Guests who do not have both a reservation and a ticket, will be denied entry. Typically, if the Park is not already at full capacity, if you have a ticket, you can usually make a theme park reservation for Disneyland Paris the same day to visit either Disneyland Park or Walt Disney Studios.

The Parks seem to be busy as of late, which is good to note as a brand-new land, Avengers Campus, at Disneyland Paris will officially open to Guests on July 20, 2022 — meaning we expect to see the Parks continue to stay crowded.

Disneyland Paris’s website states:

Calling all heroes… prepare to assemble in an epic new land in Walt Disney Studios Park, where you’ll team up with the Avengers and take on the mightiest MARVEL missions!

Disneyland Paris permanently closed its version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster to make way for the brand-new Iron Man-themed coaster. The official description of Avengers Assemble: Flight Force states:

Heroes wanted! Team up with Iron Man and Captain Marvel and help them save the world from an intergalactic threat. Good luck, recruit. Earth is counting on you!

If you are visiting Disneyland Paris soon, expect crowd levels as many families begin traveling again now that the world is slowly moving past the ongoing pandemic.

Are you planning to visit Disneyland Paris for the 30th anniversary? Let us know in the comments below.