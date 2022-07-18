Disney Sing-Alongs Coming Soon to Disney+

What can we say, except, “You’re Welcome”!

Disney has just announced that brand-new Sing-Along versions of fan-favorite Disney musicals, including Disney’s Moana (2016) and The Little Mermaid (1989).

Disney+ is Disney’s streaming service which is home to movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more.

And now, according to a press release sent to Inside the Magic, Disney+ will soon launch multiple Sing-Along versions of Disney films including Moana (2016), The Little Mermaid (1989), The Lion King (1994), Beauty and the Beast (1991), and more.

The first two that will launch will be Moana and The Little Mermaid on July 22, 2022:

You’re Welcome! Disney+ will release new Sing-Along versions of fan-favorite Disney musicals, including Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Moana” and “The Little Mermaid” on Friday, July 22.

But that’s not all because in August, Disney+ will also start streaming other Sing-Alongs, including The Lion King, Beauty and the Beastand Tangled!

The streaming service also shared that five additional Disney+ Sing-Alongs will launch in August. A full list of upcoming releases can be found below.

Disney+ Sing-Along Releases:

  • Moana Sing-Along – July 22, 2022
  • The Little Mermaid Sing-Along – July 22, 2022
  • The Lion King (2019) Sing-Along – August 5, 2022
  • The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride Sing-Along – August 5, 2022
  • Beauty and the Beast (1991) Sing-Along – August 19, 2022
  • Beauty and the Beast (2017) Sing-Along – August 19, 2022
  • Tangled Sing-Along – August 19, 2022
We do want to note that the versions coming to Disney+ are different from the Disney Sing-Along-Songs or Mickey’s Fun Songs. The versions coming to Disney+ will be just like the classic Disney animated films, just with sing-along lyrics during the musical numbers.

Are you excited to see Disney Sing-Alongs coming to Disney+? Let us know in the comments below.

