Universal Quickly Covers Up Remnants of Beloved Restaurant

Just a few weeks ago, Universal Orlando announced that its beloved quick-service restaurant, Universal Studios Classic Monsters Cafe, was permanently closed following a temporary closure during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Universal revealed that the space once used by the eatery would soon be home to an all-new dining experience, rumored to be themed after Despicable Me‘s (2010) Minions. This didn’t stop fans from mourning the closure of a classic Universal experience. Fans across the board expressed how sad they were to see this restaurant go, especially considering it may be taken over by the Minions, a property that not everyone may be in love with.

Universal Studios Classic Monsters Cafe was a beloved destination for Guests to go and eat and many were shocked to hear that it would be closing. Now, it seems Universal is taking no time in covering up the building.

See pictures below posted by bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) below:

Universal blue construction fence around Monsters Cafe. Fence starts at boundary of Transformers overflow queue and includes the Donkey photo op. Snack and beverage kiosk under rotating figures is open.

Universal blue construction fence around Monsters Cafe. Fence starts at boundary of Transformers overflow queue and includes the Donkey photo op. Snack and beverage kiosk under rotating figures is open. pic.twitter.com/j07xlhcSUG — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 7, 2022

Universal blue fence around Monsters Cafe likely to have graphics or posters soon.

Universal blue fence around Monsters Cafe likely to have graphics or posters soon. pic.twitter.com/zYyyRFn8VF — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 7, 2022

The Classic Monsters Cafe has unfortunately joined the likes of iconic closed Universal experiences like Back to the Future: The Ride, Twister: Ride It Out, Earthquake, JAWS, Kongfrontation, and most recently, Shrek 4-D,

While it may be a sad day for the closure of the Classic Monster Cafe, there is a silver lining. Universal is rumored to be developing an entire Classic Monsters Land at Epic Universe, the massive theme park set to open in 2025, and there will undoubtedly be exciting and interactive dining experiences in this land when it opens.

