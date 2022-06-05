Universal Studios Faces Another Price Increase

With two theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, as well as a new water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay, Universal Studios is an insanely popular vacation destination for hundreds of thousands of Guests each year.

This will definitely continue with the release of Epic Universe, the company’s largest project yet. Because of the large crowds, however, one issue may pop up when visiting, and it may cost you even more.

We recently noticed one aspect of the Universal Studios Orlando experience has increased in price, with parking fees going up significantly.

For the majority of the month of May, prime parking was $50. Now, the Resort has seemingly upped this charge, setting it at $60. According to the official Universal Studios website, parking options are as follows:

Daily Parking Fees Per Vehicle

Prime Parking:

$60

$60 Prime Upgrade:

$32

$32 RV/Bus Parking:

$32

$32 Regular Parking:

$27

Free Parking Options

• Free Regular Parking* for matinee movie showings from 11am – 6pm with purchase of two or more Universal Cinemark matinee tickets. (Regular Parking fee must be paid in full and then will be reimbursed upon presentation of parking receipt. Restrictions apply.) • Free self-parking after 6pm for all guests. (Not valid during Halloween Horror Nights. Additional restrictions may apply and are subject to change without notice.)

This is far from the first time we have seen Universal increase parking fees.

For those who may not know, Prime Parking gets you a spot as close as possible to the entrance of Universal’s CityWalk inside the parking garages. You can get a free upgrade to Prime Parking if you have a rental car from Avis or Budget rentals from the Orlando International Airport (MCO). This is not a valet service. Universal does offer valet services — which vary in price and can be found on the official Universal Orlando website.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won't want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid's Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

Then, don't forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson's Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott's, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025

