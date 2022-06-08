New Drug Smuggler Docuseries Featuring Johnny Depp Gets Release Date

Although Johnny Depp’s career may have taken a few hits due to his ex-wife’s allegations, one of Depp’s projects is still moving forward.

Johnny Depp, is arguably one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood. He has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and more.

Depp is best known in the Disney community for playing the iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

However, Depp is still involved in an docuseries which has finally recieved a release date — days after the jury’s verdict was read.

A new docuseries titled Boston George will focus on drug trafficker and smuggler George Jacob Jung and will feature Johnny Depp. The docuseries is set to premiere on streaming service Fandor on July 22. Deadline reports:

The five-part series features a decent chunk of interviews with Johnny Depp, who portrayed the late Jung in 2001 film Blow. This will be the first new film or TV content featuring Depp to be released since his lengthy U.S trial against former wife Amber Heard. Described by Depp as “one of my favorite people instantly” and as “a very charming outlaw”, Boston George explores Jung’s life of sex, drugs, rock ‘n’ roll and lawbreaking. Acquaintances from all walks of life reunite with Jung — who filmed the series before he passed away last year — to tell the narrative, including Depp, author Bruce Porter, partner Ronda Clay Spinello, friend Waino “Tuna” Tuominen (portrayed by Ethan Suplee in Blow) and former undercover DEA agent Tom Tinnerington and DEA Special Agent Mike McManus, responsible for Jung’s bust.

Depp is hopeful to get his life back on track after the trial. He has already confirmed a new album with Beck as he has been surprising fans in the U.K. since the trial ended.

Now, it seems he will also star in the upcoming Boston George docuseries, making this his second big project since the trial ended.

After six weeks of many witnesses taking the stand, including Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and Depp’s ex, Kate Moss, on Wednesday, June 1, the jury came back with a verdict.

The jury found Ms. Heard defamed Mr. Depp by publicly accusing him of domestic abuse. The jury found that Mr. Depp proved Ms. Heard lied about her allegations.

In Heard’s countersuit against Depp, the jury found that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly defamed her. Heard now owes Depp $15 million. Depp owes Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

