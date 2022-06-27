Disney Unexpectedly Cancels Brightline Rail Station Project In Orlando

In a move that has already shocked many, Disney World has now officially pulled the plug on its new project.

If you are not familiar, one of the newest Brightline lines was meant to connect Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Disney Springs, which would allow Guests to easily travel to Disney property after arriving. Not only would this have been very beneficial for many now that Disney’s Magical Express has officially retired, but it would have also given Disney World Guests the opportunity to visit other areas of Florida without needing a car.

The train was originally slated to be completed in 2026 and was delayed several times, but now we are learning that Disney has canceled the project entirely.