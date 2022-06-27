Disney Unexpectedly Cancels Brightline Rail Station Project In Orlando

In a move that has already shocked many, Disney World has now officially pulled the plug on its new project.
Sadly, a Disney representative has just confirmed that the plans for the proposed Brightline station at the Orlando Resort have been abandoned, as reported by Orlando Business Journal.
Walt Disney World Resort’s Brightline train station addition had been under construction for a few years and began official testing as recently as this May, leaving us stunned by this news, to say the least.
If you are not familiar, one of the newest Brightline lines was meant to connect Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Disney Springs, which would allow Guests to easily travel to Disney property after arriving. Not only would this have been very beneficial for many now that Disney’s Magical Express has officially retired, but it would have also given Disney World Guests the opportunity to visit other areas of Florida without needing a car.
The train was originally slated to be completed in 2026 and was delayed several times, but now we are learning that Disney has canceled the project entirely.
“As many people who are involved in this project are aware, the new route configuration does not support a Disney Springs station and as a result, we don’t anticipate being part of this project,” Disney spokesperson Avery Maehrer said in a statement regarding the cancellation.
