Disney Attraction Resumes Operation After Brief Closure

We learned a few weeks ago that TriceraTop Spin would be closing for a brief refurbishment at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The ride shut down operation starting on June 15 but the ride is finally back and operating as of today.

This short timespan meant that whatever was being done to the ride is not major and we didn’t expect the attraction to change much. TriceraTop Spin is a family ride and can be found in DinoLand USA at Disney’s Animal Kingdom near the remnants of Primeval Whirl.

The ride emulates other family-friendly attractions such as Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Astro Orbiter, and The Magic Carpets of Aladdin, all three of which can be found at Magic Kingdom.

Thankfully, the Park has a great selection of other rides and attractions Guests could have checked out while they wait. Thrill rides like Expedition Everest and DINOSAUR are great for adrenaline junkies, offering terrifying encounters with huge animatronics.

