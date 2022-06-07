Disney’s Fastest Thrill Ride Malfunctions, Ride Ends in Disaster

All four of the Disney Parks feature some incredible rides, attractions, and experiences, but few compare to the level of uniqueness and interactivity that can be found at EPCOT.

At EPCOT, Guests can experience come of the most unique rides in all of the Walt Disney World Resort. The Park also features Disney’s newest attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Not only is this Disney’s newest ride, but it’s also the newest roller coaster at the Resort.

EPCOT also features another thrill ride, known as Test Track.

Test Track is actually the fasted ride on Walt Disney World property and places Guests right into a virtual vehicle testing system. Before the ride even starts, Guests have the opportunity to design their own vehicle and see how it ranks among other riders.

Test Track is an exhilarating experience, that is until it breaks.

A video shared on TikTok recently captured the moment Test Track broke down for some unlucky Guests, leaving them going super slow as they finished the ride.

See the post below shared by @ourrollinglife:

Test track at EPCOT broke down while we were going 60 mph. 😂😂#MadewithKAContest #disneyworld #epcot #testtrack #chevrolet#disneyfail #wdw #wdw50 #fyp

While riding the attraction, a malfunction occurred leaving Guests going at a snail’s pace. Unfortunately, this happened at the very end of the ride, right at the part where you’re supposed to be going around 60 miles per hour. Instead, the Guests can be seen traveling at a whopping 1-3 miles per hour.

We are unsure what caused this malfunction on the ride but this is not the first time we have seen something like this happen.

More on Test Track at EPCOT

Take the Ultimate Test Drive Cruise over to the gleaming Chevrolet Design Center to create your own virtual concept car. When you’re done, buckle up in a 6-passenger “SIM Car” and take it for an exhilarating spin on the test track. Rev through rough terrain and obstacles along the winding circuit. Accelerate through straightaways, maneuver switchbacks through inclement weather, hug curves banked at 50-degree angles and scale hills up to 3 stories high. Reach speeds of up to 65 miles per hour as you put your car through its paces. After each test, check the scoreboard to see how your vehicle performed!