Popular Disney Springs Restaurant Changes Hours

If you’ve ever been to Walt Disney World Resort’s shopping and dining district, Disney Springs — which officially replaced Downtown Disney in September 2015 — you know there are all sorts of amazing restaurants to choose from.

From the nautical theme of The Boathouse to the dark, romantic ambiance of Enzo’s Hideaway to the family-friendly vibe at Rainforest Cafe, there’s something for everyone at Disney Springs.

One of the outdoor mall’s most popular restaurants, The Edison, has just announced a change to its hours beginning on Fourth of July weekend. The steampunk-inspired restaurant took to Instagram to post:

This is a Public Service Announcement Our hours are changing! Starting July 4th, we are open Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 AM – 11 PM, and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 AM – 11:30 PM for all of your jazzy evenings.

Per the screenshot below, you can see that The Edison is extending its evening hours by 30 minutes — they currently close at 11 p.m. EST.

It is not known if The Edison will be offering additional entertainment during their extended hours but it seems likely given their announcement about “jazzy nights.”

More on The Edison at Disney Springs

The restaurant’s official description reads:

A Chic, Throwback Ambience

Designed to resemble an abandoned 1920s power plant, this cavernous, split-level space boasts all of the ingredients for a memorable lunch and dinner—or an epic evening out. Standout features include 7 distinct dining and bar areas, waterfront balcony views, steampunk-inspired décor and a steady lineup of unique acts—family-friendly by day and a little edgier by night.

Are you excited to enjoy The Edison’s extended hours?

