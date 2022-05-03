Is Disneyland Copying Florida’s Gideon’s Bakehouse?

Disneyland recently announced multiple mouth-watering treats celebrating Star Wars Day — also known as May the 4th. One of the upcoming Star Wars-themed items is the delectable-looking Chocolate Chip Sweet-Sand Cookie. Disney Parks Blog describes the item as:

Chocolate Chip Sweet-Sand Cookie: Chocolate chip-toffee cookie topped with pistachios and sea salt (New)

If you’re hoping to try this salty-sweet treat, you can find it at Milk Stand in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — and it’s even available for Mobile Order!

As delicious as this treat looks, it bears a striking resemblance in appearance and flavor profile to the Pistachio Toffee Chocolate cookie sold at Florida’s Gideon’s Bakehouse — which has a fan-favorite location at Disney Springs inside Walt Disney World.

Gideon’s describes their cookie as:

A long-standing favorite in our community, this flavorful cookie mixes our favorite chocolate chips with crunchy toffee bits. Top that off with lightly salted pistachios, and perfection is achieved. Sweet and Salty. Soft and Crunchy. Known for being our most sophisticated and addictively flavor, this is the cookie that the Orlando Weekly suggests you try first.

Gideon’s Bakehouse opened in 2016 in Orlando before expanding to Disney Springs in 2020 and is known for its chocolate-loaded, nearly 1/2 pound cookies. In 2021, they received a Themed Entertainment Association award for “Themed Retail, Limited Budget.” Notably, this award was formally presented this spring at a Disneyland hotel.

The similarities between the two cookies are impossible to miss — the top ingredients in each are chocolate chips, toffee bits, and pistachio with a hint of salt. They even appear similar with piles of toffee and chocolate chips atop a hefty cookie dough scoop.

Though Disneyland doesn’t have its own location of the Florida chain, fans have been hoping for an expansion of Gideon’s Bakehouse to California’s Downtown Disney ever since its immediate popularity at Walt Disney World.

More about Gideon’s Bakehouse

Gideon’s Bakehouse opened its original location in Orlando in October of 2016 with a single owner, one employee, and a budget of $800, according to their official website. They remain a small team with no partners or investors and focus on creating mouth-watering, memorable experiences for Guests from around the world.

The small, gothic-themed storefront in Disney Springs often boasts hours-long virtual wait times and only sells their 1/2 pound cookies until they run out each day. They’re also beloved for their peanut butter cold brew coffee, a fan favorite to beat the Florida heat.

If you’re planning to visit Gideon’s Bakehouse, they’re typically quieter on weekdays and open at 10 a.m. However, you can line up as soon as the parking garages at Disney Springs open at 9 a.m.! You’ll have to sign up for their virtual queue, which allows you to explore Disney Springs while you wait. Although the line is virtual, you must sign up in person.

Once you’re called back, prepare for an immersive, delicious experience with more sights and smells than you can imagine!

Are you going to try Disneyland’s new cookie? Let us know what you think in the comments.