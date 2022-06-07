Disney’s Paid “FastPass” System Added to More Rides

While all of the Disney Parks and Resorts offer some truly incredible and magical experiences to Guests, few Parks compare to the beauty and uniqueness of the Tokyo Disney Resort.

With amazing classic attractions like “it’s a small world”, Thunder Mountain or Space Mountain, Guests are in for a treat when they visit Tokyo Disney. Recently, Disney announced that the Park’s version of Space Mountain would be completely rebuilt in a huge refurbishment/update project and we couldn’t be more excited.

Speaking of attractions, Tokyo Disney also introduced a new way to experience these attractions, with its new Premier Access system.

To quote the Resort, “Tokyo Disney Resort® announced that Disney Premier Access will become available on the official Tokyo Disney Resort® App on May 19, 2022. This new digital service provides guests with the convenience of reserving certain Park attractions by using the app while at Tokyo Disneyland® and Tokyo DisneySea® Parks. By using this new service, guests will have more flexibility, be able to customize their visit, and get the most out of their Disney day.”

The Disney Resort goes on to detail how the new Disney Premier Access service will enhance a Guest’s Disney Park experience. They said:

With Disney Premier Access at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, guests will have the ability to select their preferred time and make reservations to experience attractions. This service, available for a fee, will provide options for how guests experience the Parks, offering convenience and added flexibility for those who want to personalize their experience and get the most out of their visit.

The cost of Disney Premier Access at the Tokyo Parks is in line with the current average spend on services like Disneyland Paris’ Disney Premier Access and the United States’ Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort’s Disney Genie and Lightning Lane offering. It will be interesting to see if the price to ride either of these attractions fluctuates in a similar fashion depending on the season.

A statement was released regarding Tokyo Disney Resort’s new paid “FastPass” system, indicating that it would be added to another attraction.

The statement reads:

Disney Premier Access Toy Story Mania! (Tokyo DisneySea) will be eligible from June 10, 2022 (Friday). A paid service that allows you to make timed reservations for attractions! Tokyo Disney Resort “Disney Premier Access” From June 10th, “Toy Story Mania!” Will also be targeted

Soaring: Fantastic Flight is also listed on the website.

Toy Story Midway Mania is a popular ride both internationally and stateside, with the attraction being at both Walt Disney World in Hollywood Studios as well as Disneyland. More on the ride below:

It’s Playtime Step inside Andy’s room and make your way through a toy chest full of classic games before picking up a pair of special 3D glasses. Then, board a carnival-inspired tram and use your spring-action shooter to take your best shot at an array of moving targets. Compete with other players for the highest score on all the fast-paced games. May the best toy win!

Fun & Games There are 5 fast-paced games to play. As each game is completed, your tram will spin and slide to the next game. Hamm & Eggs

Fire hardboiled eggs at targets in the barnyard. Rex & Trixie’s Dino Darts

Launch darts and pop balloons in front of a prehistoric volcano. Green Army Men Shoot Camp

Aim your baseballs at dinner plates at the firing range. Buzz Lightyear’s Flying Tossers

Toss rings and catch some aliens. Woody’s Rootin’ Tootin’ Shootin’ GalleryShoot suction-cup-tipped darts at targets inspired by the “Woody’s Roundup” TV show.

Are you visiting Tokyo Disney Resort anytime soon? Let us know in the comments down below!

The Resort has multiple official hotels, including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, and the brand-new Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel. Neighbor hotels include Tokyo Bay Maihama Hotel, Tokyo Bay Maihama Hotel Club Resort, and Hilton Tokyo Bay.