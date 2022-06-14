Guest Gets “Scolded”, Put Into Time-Out After “Disobeying” Cast Members

If you don’t respect the First Order, you will get punished. One Guest decided to push his limit and disobey the First Order, resulting in him being scolded and put into time out.

For starters, if you have never been on the Star Wars ride, the official description of Rise of the Resistance reads:

The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission. With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise. Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure!

There are two versions of the ride — one located in Disneyland Park in California and one in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Florida.

What makes this ride so unique is the Cast Members who stay in character the entire time — including those playing the role of the First Order. If you do not listen to what the First Order asks, you may get “in trouble”. This is exactly what happened to one Guest who decided to have a bit of fun and “disobey” the First Order.

TikToker gojustingo posted a video of the incident, which took place at the Disneyland Park version of the ride, along with the caption:

I don’t always talk noise to the first order but when I do I get put in timeout. #distok #disneyfyp #disneyparks #disneyland #letsgo #galaxysedge #riseoftheresistance #rebels #firstorder #castmemberappreciation

“Got put in timeout by the First Order,” the TikToker explained. “All I did was just not show the Empire any dang respect. That being sad the Cast Members made this fun, and my back talk is giving smuggler Han Solo vibes, just sayin’,” the user continued.

Let this be a lesson to you all — either show the First Order some respect or you, too, may be put into time-out!

Have you ever ridden Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland or Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Let us know in the comments below.