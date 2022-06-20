Disney Guest Brings Politics Into New ‘Guardians’ Ride

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is Walt Disney World’s newest attraction in EPCOT’s World Discovery neighborhood. Blast off with the Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) heroes on the first-ever reverse-launch Disney Parks rollercoaster!

Fans love the coaster’s incredible references to the iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe film and EPCOT’s vintage attractions like Horizons and Universe of Energy.

However, one recent Walt Disney World Guest felt something was missing from Cosmic Rewind and decided to add their own spin on the ride.

During a preshow scene for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Centurion Tal Marik (Terry Crews) doesn’t realize he’s live on camera and asks if members of the crew know what he should call citizens of EPCOT. There’s a brief pause before Marik realizes Guests can see him.

A TikTok shows a large group of Guests watching the preshow as usual until one Guest shouts, “Let’s go, Brandon!” during the pause in Marik’s speech.

This is the latest in a recent slew of political incidents at the Disney Parks. In 2020, Trump supporters gathered outside the entrance to Walt Disney World with a “Make America Great Again” Mickey Mouse and were eventually sent away.

More recently, protestors have stood outside Walt Disney World during the ongoing debate between The Walt Disney Company and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Following fan and Cast Member protest, CEO Bob Chapek publicly denounced DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” law on behalf of The Walt Disney Company.

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is one of the largest fully enclosed rollercoasters in the world! It’s recommended for tweens, teens, and adults, with a height requirement of 42 inches. From Disney:

Take off on an intergalactic chase through space and time with the Guardians of the Galaxy. A World Beyond Belief Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology. An Extraterrestrial Escapade Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit. Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!

Do you think it’s appropriate to bring politics into the Disney Parks? Share your thoughts in the comments.