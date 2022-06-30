Cast Member Yells at Guest With Special Mobility Needs, “I Can’t Go Around You!”

One of the most magical experiences Guests can have while visiting Walt Disney World Resort is meeting and interacting with their favorite Disney characters. Meeting Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald, Chip and Dale, Winnie the Pooh, Captain Jack Sparrow, Chewbacca, Kylo Ren, and many more can create an emotional and memorable moment for the young and the young at heart.

However, character interactions aren’t always that smooth magical experience one would expect.

In a video posted on TikTok by alexdebourge (@alexdebourge), a Guest with special mobility needs is repeatedly yelled at by a Cast Member, saying he can’t go around her and she has to move to let him through. “You’re like the great wall of lady,” he yelled before being let through, carrying his production equipment to the sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. “Gee wiz. Production! Watch your toes!” the Cast Member continued to yell as he walked away from the scene, leaving the confused Guest behind.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

#fyp #disney

While it would seem that the Cast Member was being rude to this Guest, but in reality, he was doing a perfect performance, never breaking character. This Cast Member is most likely part of an entertainment offering previously available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Citizens of Hollywood. Citizens of Hollywood, also known as Streetmosphere, was a live street performance that occurred every day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The performances usually varied from a game show to a maintenance crew, allowing Guests to interact with the show, generally called up by the actors to join the fun.

This entertainment offering has not yet returned to the Park since it reopened after the COVID-19 closure, and it is not clear if the show will return any time soon, especially since the official Walt Disney World website shows the “Someone Ate the Page!” error when we tried to look for more information on this entertainment offering.

More on Disney’s Hollywood Studios

While at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can enjoy Tower of Terror and Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith on Sunset Boulevard. By the Chinese Theater, Guests prepare to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. In Toy Story Land, Slinky Dog Dash always boasts a long line with others shooting their shot on Midway Mania or spinning their brains out on Alien Swirling Saucers. Of course, you must visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue or green milk and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run!

What do you think of this video? Let us know in the comments below!