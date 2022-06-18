Guest Plots to Sneak Possibly Forbidden Item Into Disney World

While preparing to visit The Most Magical Place On Earth, many Guests like to plan their favorite outfits, pack their favorite pair of ears, whether they be Mickey’s or Minnie’s, ready some snacks for the day, or even prepare for a rainy day at the Parks with a poncho and a second outfit.

However, Guests sometimes plan to pack items that are much further from the ordinary.

Redditor u/MrMop_Head shared an “actual, serious question” on the Disney World subreddit, asking if anyone knew if she could bring a bizarre item onto Disney Parks. They mentioned they could not find anything on the official Disney World website prohibiting them from doing so, but they wanted to confirm with fellow Redditors before getting in trouble. They add, “THIS IS NOT A JOKE, I AM SERIOUS ABOUT THIS,” before sharing images of the item they would possibly smuggle into the Park.

The original poster is asking for advice to bring their hilarious miniature skeleton Halloween decoration along with them to Disney World, which would be bizarre, but indeed a fun idea if they could do so. The original poster shares that they want to bring this uncommon Guest along with them, to take pictures with it on certain rides like the Tower of Terror. They add that the 36-inch figure fits perfectly inside the bag they plan to bring into the Park, which complies with bag size policies, and that they do not intend to harm other people’s experience at the Park by bringing the skeleton along.

Fellow Redditors were quick to weigh in on this dilemma, saying that the skeleton should be ok to bring inside the Park since many Guests enter with large stuffed animals or other toys. Still, many advise against bringing the skeleton out during rides, as it could become a potential hazard for other Guests due to high speeds and drops and possibly get a lot of unwanted attention from Cast Members.

However, not everyone was supportive of this fun plan, as comments strongly opposing this Guest’s idea popped up, saying the original poster should not be seeking attention and leave other Guests enjoy their experience without wondering why someone was walking around the Park with a skeleton, that they should not be inconsiderate by putting kids at risk for a ride photo, and that Disney is a children’s Park and unless it was part of a Halloween event, they shouldn’t do this.

While it is true that bringing a loose item on a ride may be dangerous, especially if it is a hard plastic one, the official Disney World website doesn’t state anything against this specific item on the Park’s rules and regulations. However, in the end, whether or not this item is permitted to enter the Park will be entirely up to the security Cast Members at the gates of the Park, as several strict security measures are set out at the Resort.

The official Disney site states the following regarding these measures:

We have a comprehensive approach to security that includes measures that are visible and others that are not. We do not broadly discuss the specifics of our security procedures to avoid compromising their effectiveness. The visible security measures at our theme parks and resort hotels include the presence of uniformed police officers, using specially trained hazard detection canines to help patrol our parks and resorts, bag checks at our theme park entrances and security kiosks at our resort hotels. In December 2015, we implemented additional security measures, including randomly selecting Guests for a secondary screening using metal detectors at our theme park entrances.

We are thrilled to see this Guest’s plans to bring their spooky companion on a visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or EPCOT, and we can’t wait to see the pictures they take if they can bring it along with them.

What do you think about bringing this bizarre item to the Parks? Let us know in the comments below!