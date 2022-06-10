Disney World Guests Become Frustrated as Ride Queue Comes to a Stop

Avatar — Flight of Passage is easily one of the most popular rides at Walt Disney World Resort. The Pandora-themed attraction draws Guests in each and every day and typically has over an hour wait time — if not two hours.

Unfortunately for some Guests who recently rode Avatar Flight of Passage, they experienced an extremely long line due to the ride operating at a reduced capacity.

Nick Harris, a recent Disney World Guest, got in line for Avatar Flight of Passage where the posted time stated 115 minutes. After waiting about one hour, Nick and everyone else in line heard an announcement stating “Attentions drivers, Avatar Flight of Passage is operating at a reduced capacity. Your wait time may be greater than anticipated”, he told Inside the Magic.

Guests became tired of standing and ended up sitting down in the queue as the line began to move extremely slowly.

We suspect that the ride was originally operating at full capacity but something may have happened to one of the chambers, causing the ride to operate at a reduced capacity and the line beginning to move much slower than anticipated.

Unfortunately technical difficulties can happen and it is important to remain patient as the Cast Members are doing the best they can to ensure the Guests are happy and are able to get onto the ride as quickly as possible.

If you have never ridden on the back of a banshee at Avatar — Flight of Passage, Walt Disney World describes this thrilling attraction as:

Board your own mountain banshee and embark on a thrilling expedition, where interstellar explorers like you get an up-close look at this moon’s incredible landscape. Bonding with a banshee is a crucial step in the life of a Na’vi hunter on Pandora—and flying on the back of one of these powerful creatures is an important rite of passage. Now, as a visitor to Pandora, you finally have the chance to test yourself like a Na’vi! ©Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. JAMES CAMERON’S AVATAR is a trademark of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.

