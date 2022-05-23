Will Smith Speaks, Says He Saw His Career Collapse In a Vision

Will Smith has been at the center of much controversy over the course of the last several weeks following the infamous incident that took place at the Oscars.

When Oscars Co-Host Chris Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith got up from his seat and walk on stage to deliver a slap across the left jaw of Rock. He walked off-stage and was visibly yelling at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your f***in’ mouth.” Just a matter of minutes after the incident unfolded, Smith won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard (2021). After receiving much criticism, Smith has since issued an apology and resigned from the Academy.

In an interview on David Letterman’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” show that took place before the Oscars incident, Smith revealed something interesting pertaining to his career. The actor confessed that some time ago he opted to undergo a ritual where after ingesting ayahuasca, a hallucinogenic drink used by Amazonian tribes in their ceremonies, he had a disturbing vision that later became a reality.

“I drank it, and it usually takes about 45 minutes for it to hit you. I was sitting there and even though I thought it wouldn’t hit me, all of a sudden I saw my money flying far away, my house flying away and my career going far away,” he said.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star made his Disney debut in Aladdin (2019) and the live-action blockbuster earned over $1 billion at the Hollywood box office. Though Disney has still been using content with Will Smith, it seems there might be a major change to his iconic role as Genie in the upcoming Aladdin 2 project. There are rumors that Smith could be replaced with Dwayne Johnson in the role.

It has been reported recently that Smith– the father of Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, and Trey Smith– is attending therapy following the incident and rumors have intensified that he and Jada Pinkett Smith may be considering a potential divorce as sources indicate the couple “barely speaks.” Smith’s fortune is allegedly more than $350 million and if the two were to get a divorce, Jada Pinkett Smith could be entitled to up to half. However, at this point, it should be noted that neither Will Smith nor Jada Pinkett Smith have publicly spoken about divorce.

Though he said that the vision saw him losing so much, Smith said that he can handle anything that happens in his life.

“Anything that happens in my life, I can handle it. I can handle losing anyone, I can handle whatever goes wrong in my life, I can handle whatever goes wrong in my marriage, I can handle whatever life has to offer me,” he concluded.

