Universal Throws Major Shade at Disney’s “Failed Strategy”

Disney+ is set to roll out its ad-supported subscription service later this year.

During Disney’s 2022 Q2 earnings call last week, CEO Bob Chapek confirmed that the company will continue to raise prices for Disney+ subscribers who do not opt for the cheaper ad-based tier. Disney also just recently confirmed how many ads will soon be on Disney+.

While Disney continues to make major changes to its streaming platform, it seems that the competition is taking notice. During this week’s traditional doubleheader opening of the upfronts in New York, both NBCUniversal and FOX executives took digs at Disney and Netflix’s paywall strategies.

“Now, Netflix and Disney are coming to ad-supported streaming,” FOX Entertainment chief Charlie Collier said. “And what that means is that they can’t afford to build their paywall without your money.”

At NBCUniversal’s upfront at Radio City, many executives spent time giving shoutouts to Peacock, which also featured appearances from NBC late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers. When speaking about Disney+ and Netflix, NBCU CEO Jeff Shell said that they’ve had the structure in place since the beginning.

“We’ve been committed to the ad-supported video business since literally the first moments of our company’s history,” he said. “This is not an extension of our core business or a pivot. It is our core business.”

Disney+ is the streaming home of nearly all of Disney’s subsidiaries, including Walt Disney Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm/Star Wars, and Disney Pixar Animation Studios. The popular streaming service has recently released several beloved shows including The Mandalorian — which introduced Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”) and bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) to the Star Wars universe, as well as the popular spinoff The Book of Boba Fett.

WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, and Hawkeye were all released in 2021 alone and a six-episode season of Moon Knight kicked off the MCU’s 2022 slate, which also includes Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk.

