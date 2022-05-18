Luxury Resort Guest Forced to Pay $2,040 For $340 Massage

When visiting the Caribbean, many vacationers like to indulge in self-care activities they might not normally invest in at home. Such was the case for one TikTok user who recently visited a Sandals Resort.

Alex Robinson (@alexx_robinson) and her husband, Alan, were staying at Sandals and decided to use Alex’s Christmas gift, a one-hour couples’ massage package that was supposed to cost $340 [screenshot below] for both of them. Sandals officially describes the “Scents of Love” Couples’ Massage as:

Rekindle the flame of love, as we take you and that special someone on a romantic journey that highlights the indigenous aromas of the Caribbean. Your therapist will guide you through a romantic candle lighting and warm massage oil ritual based upon your chosen sensory experience.

You can imagine the duo’s shock when they were actually billed a grand total of $2,040. Upon complaining to Resort officials, Alex and Alan were told they could call 1-800-SANDALS to “take care of” the overcharge.

At this point, however, the couple has been home from their island vacation for five months and have yet to receive a refund.

Alex explained the situation on her TikTok account, beginning by saying “Okay, I’m doing this because I’m desperate at this point and I don’t know what else to do.” She goes on to explain that her husband’s card — the card her Christmas gift massage was on — was charged for two massages.

Assuming the issue was a simple computer error, the couple thought they would take care of the problem at checkout. Then, however, they realized that Alex’s card — the card their room was booked with — was also charged and additional $680 for two massages.

This $1,360 charge is for enough massages for eight people. Upon attempting to correct the issue with the credit company, Discover somehow charged the couple an additional $680, so Alex is currently being asked to pay $2,040 for the $340 massage.

You can view the full video below:

As noted, Alex and Alan are still fighting the unauthorized charges. The video currently has over 1.6 million views.

This isn’t the first time Sandals Resorts have faced problems recently. Three American Guests were recently found deceased at the company’s Emerald Bay Resort in the Bahamas.Sandals, based in the island nation of Jamaica, operates a number of luxury all-inclusive hotels in Jamaica, the Bahamas, St. Lucia, Barbados, and other Caribbean destinations.

