McDonald’s Customer Appalled, Received Moldy Pancakes For Breakfast

McDonald’s is one of the biggest and most popular fast-food chains in the world. Founded in 1940 and operated by Richard and Maurice McDonald, McDonald’s has grown to a whopping 40,031 restaurant locations worldwide, as of 2021.
The fast-food chain serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and is known for items such as McGriddles breakfast sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, Hash Browns, McFlurry with OREO Cookies, French Fries, and more.
On a recent visit to one McDonald’s location, a customer was looking forward to the iconic fluffy pancakes, but unfortunately, they received something that was not edible.
Related: McDonald’s Disney 50th Happy Meal Toys Replace Two Iconic Characters
Twitter user @imartois shared a photo of the moldy pancakes to Twitter, writing:
Never had McDonald’s Pancakes but today this blueberry ones hit the spot
Never had McDonald’s Pancakes but today this blueberry ones hit the spot pic.twitter.com/0gFIXBcsKR
— a r t o i s (@imartois) May 10, 2022
Related: McDonald’s Releases 50 Toys to Celebrate 50 Years of Disney World
The comments came pouring in, many of which were completely appalled and disgusted at the fact that McDonald’s would serve moldy pancakes to their customers.
Twitter user @V_Augustus responded:
You should be getting free McPancakes for McLife after this.
You should be getting free McPancakes for McLife after this.
— ValentineLiketheDay (@V_Augustus) May 11, 2022
Related: Disney Fan Hilariously Repurposes 50th Anniversary Happy Meal Toy
Another user responded to the photo, writing:
“blueberries” more like moldberries
"blueberries" more like moldberries
— Cass 🦋 (@casscat7) May 12, 2022
And another user chimed in responding with a simple GIF, which you can see below.
— buffy cummers (@kinda_xavier) May 11, 2022
It does not seem McDonald’s has responded to this Tweet. It is unclear if the customer reached out to McDonald’s directly.
McDonald’s has partnered with Disney on multiple occasions to release various Happy Meal Toys, including Walt Disney World’s 50th-inspired toys, Pixar’s Soul-inspired toys, Disney Attractions series toys, and more.
Related: Upcoming McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys Will Feature Stitch!
Have you ever received a moldy item from McDonald’s? Let us know in the comments below.