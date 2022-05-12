McDonald’s Customer Appalled, Received Moldy Pancakes For Breakfast

mcdonalds (left) moldy pancakes (right)

McDonald’s is one of the biggest and most popular fast-food chains in the world. Founded in 1940 and operated by Richard and Maurice McDonald, McDonald’s has grown to a whopping 40,031 restaurant locations worldwide, as of 2021.

mcdonalds
Credit: McDonald’s

The fast-food chain serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and is known for items such as McGriddles breakfast sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, Hash Browns, McFlurry with OREO Cookies, French Fries, and more.

On a recent visit to one McDonald’s location, a customer was looking forward to the iconic fluffy pancakes, but unfortunately, they received something that was not edible.

mcdonald's 50th anniversary disney happy meal toys
Credit: McDonald’s

Twitter user @imartois shared a photo of the moldy pancakes to Twitter, writing:

Never had McDonald’s Pancakes but today this blueberry ones hit the spot

The comments came pouring in, many of which were completely appalled and disgusted at the fact that McDonald’s would serve moldy pancakes to their customers.

Twitter user @V_Augustus responded:

You should be getting free McPancakes for McLife after this.

Another user responded to the photo, writing:

“blueberries” more like moldberries

And another user chimed in responding with a simple GIF, which you can see below.

It does not seem McDonald’s has responded to this Tweet. It is unclear if the customer reached out to McDonald’s directly.

mcdonalds
Credit: McDonalds

McDonald’s has partnered with Disney on multiple occasions to release various Happy Meal Toys, including Walt Disney World’s 50th-inspired toys, Pixar’s Soul-inspired toys, Disney Attractions series toys, and more.

Have you ever received a moldy item from McDonald’s? Let us know in the comments below.

