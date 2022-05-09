Johnny Depp “Reveals” His Favorite Curse Word

Johnny Depp, 58, is one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood. He has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean (2003, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2017), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and more.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has been in the news a lot as of late as he is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman (2018), The Rum Diary (2011), Drive Angry Piper (2011), and more) for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

But prior to the ongoing trial, Johnny Depp once appeared on The Ellen Show where he was put in the hot seat.

Ellen rapidly asked random questions to the Pirates of the Caribbean star, one of which was “what is your favorite swear word?”

To which, Depp jokingly said “Ass” per a previous conversation he and Ellen were having. Then he laughed it off and said, “Favorite swear word? Really? I’ll keep it clean. Buttocks.”

Ellen then said, laughing, “You are not being honest.”

You can watch the clip below.

Due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

The franchise also includes characters such as Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swan (Keira Knightley), Norrington (Jack Davenport), Governor Weatherby Swann (Jonathan Pryce), Pintel (Lee Arenberg), Ragetti (Mackenzie Crook) and others.

The Depp vs Heard trial will continue next week in Fairfax, Virginia.

