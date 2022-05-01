Guest Embarrassed After Cast Members “Yell” At Them For Joke on Disney’s Starcruiser

I’ve got a weird feeling about this.

While Disney World is constantly expanding and receiving new and exciting projects, few can compare to the level of detail and immersion found with Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. This incredibly-detailed and incredibly-expensive themed Resort is a dream for fans of both Disney and Star Wars.

Guests who board the Halcyon are encouraged to fully embrace their own Star Wars story and live out their own adventure. On the ship, Guests will meet tons of iconic characters like Chewbacca, Rey, and of course, Kylo Ren. All of these stories merge at the very end when Guests witness an epic battle between the two.

As stated earlier, Guests are encouraged to really get into their own character and make their stay as immersive as possible, but recently, one Guest may have taken it too far.

As shown in a tweet thread from Jennifer (@JLap64), the Guest explains that they prepared a rather funny backstory for the character they would be playing during their stay aboard the Halcyon:

and my backstory is that I won this trip as a top-seller of galactic oils. Hoping to recruit some guests and employees to be a part of my downline.

Unfortunately, Cast Members did not think this was as funny or entertaining as they approached the Guest’s room later that day informing the Guest that what they were doing was not allowed: well as a joke i passed these out to a couple of crew members on the StarCruiser if they wanted to “leave their day job” and 2 CMs came to my room and told me this is not allowed and considered soliciting even if it’s a joke. lesson learned and i’m really embarrassed

As you can see, the Guest’s backstory involved a made-up business, complete with fake business cards. This was against the rules of the Starcruiser however as Cast Members approached the Guest’s room instructing them to stop.

This left the Guest “embarrassed” and the Guest claimed they “learned their lesson”. This is a very unfortunate thing to have happened, especially on one of Disney’s most expensive experiences. Guests are encouraged to really get into their character but apparently, you can take that too far. The Guest further explained the situation in another tweet:

two cast members came to the room to yell at me like not even one. what did they think i was gonna do?! i’m like “ i’m soo sorry it was a joke and not real and part of my backstory i won’t do it ok.”

On the official website, there is a rule against soliciting, which even as a joke is not allowed. This may be a good example of what not to do for others who were thinking of doing something similar.

As the Halcyon embarks on its first excursion, Disney previously announced that it was surprising free stays aboard the ship for several special families.

Guests who board the Halcyon Starcruiser will be treated to many immersive experiences and activities. They’ll also make the trek to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. More on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together

