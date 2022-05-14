Disney Immediately Blocks Passholders Out of Parks Over Next 2 Months

Disneyland Paris Annual Passholders have just been unexpectedly blocked from the Parks for a period in June and beginning of July.

Disneyland Paris is undergoing a very exciting time at the moment! The theme park is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, which has brought in a ton of fun, and new things to explore and enjoy!

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg; we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

At the moment, Guests at Disneyland Paris are finally able to officially conduct meet and greets! The return of meet at greets at Disneyland Paris has been interesting as it has happened in phases. Fur characters were the first to cut the distancing protocols a few weeks ago, and then it was announced that on April 1 all characters would be able to hug and touch Guests once again. It has now been well over a month of things feeling a lot more “normal” with character interactions.

We also recently reported that Frozen: A Musical Invitation – Animation Celebration will be shutting down until June 17th. This break was to be expected, so things are moving along as planned!

Now, it seems that Annual Passholders are hitting some unexpected blockout dates. PixieDust (@Pixiedust_be) noted: Strange…almost a whole week at the end of June and the beginning of July suddenly unavailable for Disneyland Paris annual passes. Most weekdays. I wonder if Avengers Campus has anything to do with that or not…

🤔 Strange…almost a whole week at the end of June and the beginning of July suddenly unavailable for Disneyland Paris annual passes. Most weekdays. I wonder if Avengers Campus has anything to do with that or not… pic.twitter.com/5wMNtLEGEl — PixieDust (@Pixiedust_be) May 13, 2022

Avengers Campus is set to open in Disneyland Paris this summer, so this may very well be the reason for the blockout. Avengers Campus will join the newly built Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, in a full MCU circle at the Disney Resort.

More on Disneyland Paris

We recently discussed all of the new offerings that Guests can expect to see when they visit. You can click here to learn more about what is being offered. In short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park. Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

What do you think of Frozen: A Musical Invitation?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!