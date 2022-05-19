Disney Plans to Bring ‘Encanto’ to Parks “Very Soon”

Christine McCarthy, Senior Executive Vice President and CFO of The Walt Disney Company had some very exciting thoughts on Encanto (2021) and the Disney Parks.

The Walt Disney Company was represented at the MoffettNathanson 9th Annual Media & Communications Summit where some executives discussed the Parks, the company, and the very exciting possibilities for the future. After the incredible success of Walt Disney Studios’ Encanto (2021), with lovable characters and songs going viral on TikTok, many have been wondering for a long time if there’s room in the Resort for an attraction based on this film.

McCarthy talked about the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland specifically, saying that Disney’s latest smash-hit film Encanto will soon be represented.

“Something that’s not yet really in the parks, but I think you will see it soon, is something like ‘Encanto,’” McCarthy said. “It was really just wonderful, and the music, you know, that—elements of that could be incorporated into the park experience.” The full transcript can be read here.

Calls for Disney to build an Encanto ride or even pavilion in EPCOT’s World Showcase have been loud and clear, making it Disney’s move next on whether or not we get to see something like this in the future. Recently, the ridiculously-talented Lin-Manuel Miranda, writer, actor, and musician extraordinaire pleaded his case to the CEO of the Walt Disney Company about this proposed attraction.

“I think when you’re down there and you could be in world, you can be in land, you could be in one of our international parks, there is three things that I don’t think are that appreciated or not appreciated as much. And the first I would point out is our cast. When you see the people working in the park, they are there to make you have a great time and they are so engaged on what you’re — what you’re there for and what they are doing”, said McCarthy.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, we are super excited at the thought of more Encanto representation within the Disney Parks.

Considering how much Encanto has been loved by Disney fans in such a short amount of time, it is not a shock that Disney is looking for fast ways to include the IP in their Parks more. During the day, you can visit Mirabel, the young hero from the film, at Frontierland’s Zocalo Park in a colorful photo location that pays homage to the Madrigal family from Colombia at Disneyland Park. At the moment, Guests can enjoy an Encanto-style booth at EPCOT’s Flower and Garden Festival, with a very Isabella-inspired topiary section at Walt Disney World Resort.

It should also be noted that the “Main Street Electrical Parade” returned to Disneyland Park with a spectacular, new grand finale float that brings together stylized scenes from more than a dozen Disney and Pixar stories, including Encanto. Sparkling lights depict the Casita, magical butterflies, and Miracle Candle from the film, with Mirabel and her cousin Antonio, represented as animated dolls atop their section of the float.

On April 11, Disney also debuted an Encanto overlay on “it’s a small world”. Guests are now able to see the facade of “it’s a small world” change at Disneyland Resort as the Disneyland Park attraction takes a “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” twist. As noted by Disneyland:

Admire Encanto

As the sun begins to set, gather with family and friends in front of the iconic façade of “it’s a small world” to celebrate the Walt Disney Animation Studios Academy Award-winning film, Encanto. Beginning April 11, 2022, for a limited time, watch with delight as a light projection show animates the façade with a montage that pays tribute to the Encanto hit song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Like the Madrigal family’s casita, tiles across the “it’s a small world” façade flip, turn, and rearrange themselves as one scene transitions to the next, culminating in a celebratory chorus and a nod to Bruno’s mysterious prophecy about Mirabel. This memorable nighttime experience is scheduled for several times each evening and is a perfect way to embrace the magic of Encanto!

Now, Guests can also see some more Encanto at Walt Disney World Resort! Disney’s Hollywood Studios has just introduced the film into their Wonderful World of Animation at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. We can hear a little audio from the film, however, the music from the movie is not present in the show, rather there are visual components projected onto the Chinese Theater.

Disney describes the show as:

A New Nighttime Show

This excitement-packed projection show will take you on an incredible journey through more than 90 years of Disney and Pixar animation. Watch in wonder as the façade of the Chinese Theatre is magically transformed—displaying this stirring tribute to animation. Behold spectacular sequences celebrating themes like magic, family, adventure, romance and friendship. Each theme is brought to life through unforgettable moments from beloved films—like Sleeping Beauty, The Incredibles, Coco and many more. Of course, since we can never lose sight of the fact that it was all started with a mouse, the show fittingly begins and ends with the one-and-only Mickey.

It debuts at 9:00 p.m. each night.

With “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” hitting the top charts, Encanto is quickly becoming a very popular and highly talked about Disney film.

The song had become very popular on TikTok and is now Oscar-nominated, which is fantastic news as the film is being discussed a lot more now that it is on Disney+ in comparison to when it debuted in theaters. Back on November 24, 2021, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60th feature film, Encanto, was released. We can even see characters like Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz) at Disneyland Resort conducting meet and greets with Guests. The film will feature music by Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda and the voices of Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, and Wilmer Valderrama.

Disney‘s official description of Encanto is described as:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. Releasing on Nov. 24, 2021, the film features all-new songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) and is directed by Byron Howard (“Zootopia,” “Tangled”) and Jared Bush (co-director “Zootopia”), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer “The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez”), and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino; Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film

Would you like to see Encanto in the Disney Parks?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!