Disney Guest “Triggered” After Beloved Merchandise is Retired For Disputed Replacement

Just a few months ago, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort introduced an all-new system to replace Disney FastPass+ known as Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane.

The system has been met with much controversy, to say the least.

Many Disney Park Guests have reported glitches in the Disney Genie app that has caused them to miss out on reservations for many beloved attractions. In addition, there have been numerous times where Guests have reported massive wait times in the Lightning Lane and Disney has even posted a warning attempting to temper expectations on Disney Genie prior to Guests purchasing the separately-charged service.

As Disney has moved completely towards Genie+ and Lightning Lane, one Disney Park Guest was disappointed to see that a beloved merchandise item has now been moved to clearance on shopDisney, officially marking its retirement.

Just got triggered while shopping clearance on shopdisney.com,” User U/ItWillBeHisLastOne said in a Reddit thread.

The user shared a look at shopDisney.com where we can see the coffee mug with the phrase “I need a FastPass to Friday” for $14.99 and placed on clearance, meaning that there is a chance no more will be made. It should be noted that the price has not been marked down at this point.

More On Disney Genie and Lightning Lane

Disney Genie was recently added to the My Disney Experience app, which is a new way for Walt Disney World Resort Guests to plan their day. Disney Genie is meant for those who are unsure on what they should do while at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios and gives them a variety of specifically catered options. On top of that, Disney Genie also has a Disney Genie+ feature. For $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.

At each Disney Park, however, there are some attractions that Guests would need to purchase a separate Lightning Lane ticket for if they wanted to skip those lines. Those Walt Disney World Resort attractions are:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Avatar Flight of Passage

Expedition Everest

Disneyland Resort has this available as well, but at $20.00 per day and only three attractions in the “a la carte” section of pay per ride at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Disneyland Paris also has a pay-per-ride system with Premier Access, and now, it seems that the Disney influence is traveling to more local-based theme parks, which can end up driving up the cost of the theme park experience for Guests looking to spend less than they would at Disney.

