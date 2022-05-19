Disney Fans Demand Popular Ride Be Refurbished, Or They’re “Done For Good”

One of the interesting things about Disney attractions is that many of them are duplicated across Parks. For example, Shanghai Disney’s Tron Lightcycle Power Run is coming to Magic Kingdom at TRON Lightcycle/Run. The ride may not be the exact same, but a lot of similarities will be shared.

There are also instances where a ride track is the same, but the ride is totally different. For example, Test Track in EPCOT shares the same track as Radiator Springs Racers in Disney California Adventure, but the two are very different attractions. Alternately, DINOSAUR in Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Indiana Jones Adventure in Disneyland Park also share the same track, but the ride experience feels incredibly unique.

DINOSAUR has been getting a little flack as of late in terms of Guests wanting to see some upgrades. Now, it seems Indiana Jones Adventure is under fire as well. Indiana Jones Adventure takes Guests on a ride where you feel like you are stepping into the Indiana Jones franchise, but one Guest sparked an interesting conversation online about the state of the attraction.

It was stated, “I think I’m done with the Indiana Jones ride for good. It’s so completely broken, and/or they’ve simply removed dynamic features rather then repair them. I might was well drive my car through a museum at this point….”

They proceeded to note, “Indiana Jones makes me afraid of what they might do to ROTR in 10 years when they no longer care about it. Watch, rather then repairing the Kylo Ren animatronic which is prone to breakage, they’ll just replace him with a static plush doll. I joke but I am truly concerned.”

Other Guests agreed, stating “Indiana jones is due for an up grade and I hope they do it soon. I still find it great fun and will still continue to ride it.” It seems that although others can see the ride can be upgraded at this point, they are not boycotting it altogether. One Guest expressed that they do not like to see things not working, but if you do not visit often, the little issues will likely be missed.

It makes me a little sad that things don’t work, but unless it’s major I don’t really notice – because I’m there once or twice a year at most. I hear people whine about it all the time, but like.. I don’t know how big the fire normally is? I don’t know which snake breaks a lot and doesn’t move? Ok, I’d probably notice the boulder not moving, but it’s not going to kill the ride for me. And I’ve never once been on a ride at Disney that broke down…

While some were worried this could mean Disney would replace the attraction, others noted that with the new Harrison Ford film coming out shortly, and with Indiana Jones being a full Disney IP, they will likely keep the attraction, “There’s an Indiana Jones movie coming out soon – and he’s a full Disney property now! If anything should motivate a repair, it’s that.”

A former Cast Member who worked on the ride chimed in as well:

A lot of effects won’t work bc of station timing issues. I mean the ride is broken too but the boulder, firepits, skeletons, snake, and sometimes even the audio won’t work if the station is backed up. Most CMs will let u ride again if you ask nicely and explain something was broken, IF its not a super busy day.

Some Guests wondered what the ride would look like if functioning correctly, as they were impressed with the “broken” version!

That’s so sad to hear because I rode it for the first time last week and it blew my mind. Now I wonder what was missing.

The attraction is not up for a refurbishment in terms of the refurbishment calendar anytime soon, so it seems that the state of Indiana Jones Adventure will remain as is.

Disneyland describes the attraction as:

An Ancient Legend

Follow Indy’s footsteps into the crumbling Temple of the Forbidden Eye past intricate booby traps. Inspect carvings and frescos that tell the story of Mara, a powerful deity who promises great treasures—and vengeance to those foolish enough to gaze into its all-seeing eyes. Brave Unimaginable Perils

Board a rugged troop transport and enter the Chamber of Destiny. Confront inconceivable dangers, like precarious precipices over molten lava, screaming mummies, swarms of giant insects, spear-throwing wraiths, collapsing bridges, slithering snakes—and a massive rolling boulder. If you find yourself in jeopardy, only one man is brave enough—or crazy enough—to save you… Dr. Jones!

What do you think of Indiana Jones Adventure? Does it need a fix-up?

