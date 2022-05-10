Disney Attraction Hidden With Tarps During Demolition

There are many things to look forward to at the Disneyland Resort, especially now that the brand-new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is heading to the Southern California Resort. But last year, Disney announced that a lesser-known yet still-beloved attraction would be getting a retheme and the possibilities have us super excited.

Tarzan’s Treehouse has been closed to Guests as it has been undergoing construction since September 2021, which is a longer timeframe than regular or seasonal refurbishments. The attraction is set to receive a new theme and backstory, but the treehouse experience isn’t going away, according to Disneyland officials.

Recently, an update was shared online showing the current state of the refurbishment and attraction. As you can see in a post shared on Reddit, the attraction has been left looking fairly demolished with tarps hanging around the entire area. See the full post below:

Current state of Tarzan’s Treehouse

We recently reported on Disney completely demolishing parts of the attraction and it now looks like construction is well underway for the retheme. While we do not know what exactly will take over, rumors have been swirling around about the possibility of an Encanto (2022) retheme which we would be super excited about.

Tarzan’s Treehouse opened in 1999 to Disney Guests as a walk-through attraction that showcases the story of Tarzan with treehouse rooms that closely resemble those from salvaged parts from a shipwreck, according to the Disneyland attraction’s backstory. Before the attraction was Tarzan’s Treehouse, it was known as Swiss Family Treehouse, which opened to Disney guests in 1962, and featured concrete roots, steel limbs, and 300,000 leaves.

Your adventure begins as you clamber up a tree stump and cross a rope bridge high in the sky. Overgrown with vines and constructed out of parts salvaged from his tragic shipwreck, the tree house features ingenious inventions and vignettes from Tarzan’s epic life story. Peruse drawings from Jane’s sketchbook that tell the tale of the young English lord who was marooned in the jungle, orphaned and raised by a tribe of gorillas. The tree’s scientific name is Disneydendron semperflorens grandis or “large ever-blooming Disney tree” and some incredible views await you at the top! Explore the high life at this airy abode from a bygone time!

Do you miss this attraction?

